Atlanta Braves MLB Speedway Classic suspended after weather delay Braves and Reds will resume game on Sunday at 1 p.m. Credit: AP Atlanta Braves pitcher Austin Cox throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of the MLB Speedway Classic baseball game at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn., Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

By Olivia Sayer Updated 33 minutes ago

BRISTOL, TENN. — MLB made every attempt to play the MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night, but the Braves and Reds will have to wait another day to etch their names into history. The game — which was set to mark the first of its kind played in both the state of Tennessee and inside of a racetrack — will resume on Sunday at 1 p.m. The contest will pick up in the bottom of the first inning with the Reds leading 1-0.

“It is what it is on our side,” manager Brian Snitker said via a team spokesperson. “But mainly, I hate it for the fans. It was an unbelievable crowd out here, and the atmosphere pregame was incredible. Hopefully a lot of those folks stick around for tomorrow.” The Braves and Reds participated in pregame activities — a parade around the track’s bank, starting lineup introductions and the national anthem — in front of a boisterous crowd, but heavy rain delayed the monumental first pitch by two hours and 17 minutes. Despite the forecast showing more precipitation, the two teams gathered on the field at 9:40 p.m. to begin play. And they lasted less than an inning before clearing the area again. MLB obviously wanted to get the game in — with both the Braves and Reds planning to return to their respective cities afterwards and over 85,000 fans already in attendance — but the conditions were unplayable. The infielders were standing in water, and rain was falling at a pace dangerous for pitchers to throw in.

But they still tried. And it likely screwed up both team’s starting rotations.

The Braves scratched Spencer Strider after the 26-year-old warmed up in the bullpen but then sat around for the lengthy delay. His replacement, Austin Cox, threw 17 pitches before the game was called with one out in the bottom of the first inning. The Reds stuck with their initial starter, 22-year-old rookie Chase Burns, but likely burned him with an 18-pitch first frame. Had the league postponed the game before the delayed first pitch, the matchup would likely still be Strider vs Burns, just one day later than anticipated. Instead, both teams find themselves in difficult positions. For the Braves, Strider is still an option to take the ball when the game resumes Sunday — with one out and Reds on first and second base — but Snitker said the club is still discussing its options.