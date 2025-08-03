MLB Speedway Classic turns into another bummer for 2025 Braves

Member of the ground cover the field during a rain delay in the first inning of the MLB Speedway Classic baseball game at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn., Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

MLB did a marvelous job setting up the first Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway, but Mother Nature didn’t cooperate. The Braves and Reds were supposed to make history; instead, the teams couldn’t complete an inning due to rain.

The game was initially delayed two hours and 17 minutes, which forced the Braves to pivot from ace starter Spencer Strider to little-known reliever Austin Cox for the start. When the game finally started, the Braves went quietly in the top of the first inning. Cox recorded one out and surrendered a run in the bottom of the frame before another downpour ensued. The muddied infield was already essentially unplayable.

MLB announced the game was suspended and would continue Sunday at 1 p.m. The Reds have a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The Braves haven’t decided how they’ll approach their pitching plans. A team spokesperson said they’ll announce them Sunday morning.

It’s a shame for everybody involved. This was going to set the MLB attendance record, with ticket sales exceeding 85,000. Music stars Tim McGraw and Pitbull amped the crowd just before first pitch. There was a feeling of enthusiasm in the air that’s rare in a regular-season baseball game.

The crowd was extremely loud for both teams. It could’ve been comparable to an SEC football game in Knoxville or Baton Rouge from a fan engagement and energy standpoint. But those fans saw no more than four outs recorded. And whatever time they left, they exited the colosseum drenched.