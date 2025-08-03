MLB Speedway Classic turns into another bummer for 2025 Braves
Member of the ground cover the field during a rain delay in the first inning of the MLB Speedway Classic baseball game at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn., Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The disastrous 2025 Braves season continued in Tennessee on Saturday.
MLB did a marvelous job setting up the first Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway, but Mother Nature didn’t cooperate. The Braves and Reds were supposed to make history; instead, the teams couldn’t complete an inning due to rain.
The game was initially delayed two hours and 17 minutes, which forced the Braves to pivot from ace starter Spencer Strider to little-known reliever Austin Cox for the start. When the game finally started, the Braves went quietly in the top of the first inning. Cox recorded one out and surrendered a run in the bottom of the frame before another downpour ensued. The muddied infield was already essentially unplayable.
MLB announced the game was suspended and would continue Sunday at 1 p.m. The Reds have a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The Braves haven’t decided how they’ll approach their pitching plans. A team spokesperson said they’ll announce them Sunday morning.
It’s a shame for everybody involved. This was going to set the MLB attendance record, with ticket sales exceeding 85,000. Music stars Tim McGraw and Pitbull amped the crowd just before first pitch. There was a feeling of enthusiasm in the air that’s rare in a regular-season baseball game.
The crowd was extremely loud for both teams. It could’ve been comparable to an SEC football game in Knoxville or Baton Rouge from a fan engagement and energy standpoint. But those fans saw no more than four outs recorded. And whatever time they left, they exited the colosseum drenched.
“It is what it is on our side, but mainly I hate it for the fans,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said through a team spokesperson. “It was an unbelievable crowd out here and the atmosphere pregame was incredible. Hopefully a lot of those folks stick around for tomorrow (Sunday).”
This is just a day that ends in “y” for these Braves. They’ve endured myriad misfortune since the season’s outset, when they lost their first seven games. This team, which entered the season among the league favorites, has been mired in inconsistency. It’s also been decimated by injury, seeing a once-brilliant rotation crumble into Strider and whomever is available to cover innings.
Maybe Sunday makes up for Saturday’s mess. Perhaps a significant portion of the crowd returns and recaptures its enthusiasm. Maybe the Braves rally, or at least put on a show for their thousands of supporters attending. But there’s no doubt this marquee event was turned into a bummer due to factors outside human control.
The MLB Speedway Classic is the first time teams have played at a NASCAR venue. This is also the first Major League Game played in the state of Tennessee.
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.
