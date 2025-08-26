Masters expands field to include 6 new international exemptions

After Tuesday's announcement by Augusta National Golf Club, the winners of six additional national championships may get to see their names on the Masters leaderboard in 2026. (Doug Mills/The New York Times 2025)

The Masters will expand the 2026 field by offering winners of six additional national championships an exemption into the field. The expansion includes a one-year exemption for current champions of the Scottish Open, Spanish Open, Japan Open, Hong Kong Open, Australian Open and South African Open.

The opportunity for international players to get to the Masters just got a little better.

Augusta National Golf Club and The R&A, which organizes the British Open, made the joint announcement Tuesday. Those winners also will earn a spot in the British Open.

“The Masters Tournament has long recognized the significance of having international representation among its invitees,” said Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament. “We, along with the R&A, have a shared commitment to the global game and are proud to work together. Today’s announcement strengthens our organizations’ collective vision of rewarding top talent around the world who rise to the top of historic national open championships. We hope this formal recognition shines a bright light on these players and the events they will represent at the Masters and The (British) Open, beginning next year.”

Most of the new exemptions have not been determined. The Spanish Open, Japan Open and Hong Kong Open will be played this fall. The South African Open will be held in February and the Australian Open will be played in March. Scottish Open champion Robert MacIntyre already would be in the Masters field based on reaching the Tour Championship.

The Masters also will continue its tradition of inviting international players who have not otherwise qualified. Last year Joaquin Niemann of Chile, who plays with LIV Golf, and Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark were invited.