Jurickson Profar makes ‘catch of season’ for Braves

Atlanta Braves' Jurickson Profar rounds third base in the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

In the fourth inning of a 7-1 victory over the Marlins, Profar robbed a homer from Marlins slugger Agustin Ramirez. The designated hitter blasted a Hurston Waldrep pitch 379 feet to left field that appeared to be gone.

Jurickson Profar isn’t known for his defense, but he might’ve provided the Braves’ defensive highlight of the year Saturday.

“When he hit it, I thought it was going to be in the upper deck,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

But Profar stretched over the wall and snagged the ball, igniting an eruption from the Truist Park crowd. The Braves declared it the “catch of the season” and it’s hard to argue.

“That was unbelievable,” Waldrep said. “He got to the pitch then I was watching the ball. Then watching him, something you do with something like that. Saw him jump on the wall and I saw him catch the ball as soon as he jumped. That was pretty unbelievable. Pretty cool.”