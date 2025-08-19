AJC Varsity Historic wins among biggest surprises from Georgia HS football Week 1 A charter school’s first victory, a 12-point underdog’s win by 49, a win in the state’s oldest uninterrupted rivalry are just some of the highlights as the season kicks off. High school football. (Jason Getz/AJC)

After the first week of Georgia high school football, here’s a look at the most surprising and notable games of the weekend. 1. Apalachee 29, Chattahoochee 9: Apalachee ended a 29-game losing streak with its victory over Chattahoochee, which had been projected by the computer Maxwell as a 15-point favorite. It was the Wildcats’ first victory since beating Jackson County in the 2021 regular-season finale. Apalachee’s 2024 season was cut to eight games in the aftermath of a Sept. 4 school shooting that took the lives of two students and two educators. Among them was Richard “Ricky” Aspinwall, the football team’s defensive coordinator.

2. Utopian Academy 14, B.E.S.T. Academy 12: Utopian Academy, a charter school for the arts in Morrow, picked up the first victory in the football program’s two-year history and recorded the biggest upset of the week when it won as a 33-point underdog. Utopian was outscored 498-18 last year, including a 49-0 loss to B.E.S.T. Academy in the season opener. Utopian’s victory leaves Discovery, in its 10th season, as the only GHSA school that has never won a season opener. 3. Rockmart 56, Cedartown 7: Perhaps no team outperformed its projection in Week 1 more than Rockmart, which came in as a 12-point underdog but won by 49. Cedartown had won 10 of the previous 13 meetings, including 24-3 last season, and has a 54-26-2 record all-time against its Polk County rival in a series that dates to 1923, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association. 4. Gordon Lee 23, Trion 12: Gordon Lee defeated 11-point favorite Trion for its second victory in the past 14 tries in the state’s oldest uninterrupted rivalry. The two northwest Georgia schools have met every season since 1946, with Trion holding a 67-23-1 all-time advantage. The victory was Gordon Lee’s first against a ranked Trion team (No. 8 in Class A Division II last week) since 1978. 5. Northgate 27, Starr’s Mill 21: Northgate, coming off a 2-8 first season under coach Kevin Whitley, got off to a better start in 2025 with a victory over 22-point favorite Starr’s Mill. Northgate lost five of the previous six games in the series, including 35-14 last year. Whitley is in his 20th season as a Georgia head coach (Stockbridge, Creekside, North Springs) and has had just three losing seasons.

Other notable week 1 outcomes Eagle’s Landing surprised 21-point favorite Northside of Warner Robins 20-14 Saturday night for its highest-profile victory since beating Houston County in 2017. Eagle’s Landing appears on the upswing under third-year coach Johnny Teemer after reaching the playoffs last season for the first time since 2017.