Georgia Tech’s new punter is Holy Innocents’ grad, UNLV transfer

After graduating from Holy Innocents' in 2021, punter Marshall Nichols (center) committed to Mississippi State, but he never played for the Bulldogs outside of the spring scrimmage (pictured). Nichols transferred to UNLV, where he played from 2022-24 before moving on to Georgia Tech for his senior season. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP 2022)

Georgia Tech’s Marshall Nichols is thrilled to be playing football in Atlanta, his hometown, even if donning the white and gold may be hard to get used to for those closest to him. “My whole family kinda went to the other school,” Nichols said grinning, referencing Tech’s archrival, Georgia. “Not smart enough to get in here.”

Explore Georgia Tech to begin prep Friday for season opener against Colorado Nichols, a punter, spent the past three seasons at Nevada-Las Vegas, where he twice was an all-Mountain West honorable mention. He ranked 25th nationally in punting last season, with an average kick of 44.3 yards over 54 chances. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior, a Ray Guy Award candidate in 2024, was the nation’s sixth-best punter in 2023, with an average of 47.1 yards over 51 kicks. Nichols said he wasn’t necessarily looking for an exit from UNLV. But when coach Barry Odom left the program in December between the Mountain West Conference title-game loss to Boise State and the Runnin’ Rebels’ win over California in the LA Bowl (Nichols completed a 52-yard pass in that win, by the way), Nichols decided to see what other opportunities may be out there. “Came here on a visit the day after the bowl game and met coach (Tim) Salem (Tech’s special-teams coordinator),” Nichols said. “It just made a lot of sense to come here, and it’s kind of a full-circle deal to be back in Atlanta, playing in front of family and (to) play big-time football here in Atlanta. I’m excited about it.”

Nichols originally committed to Mississippi State in May 2020 before his senior season at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School. He was considered a five-star prospect by Kohl’s Professional Camps and the No. 5 overall punter in the 2021 class. Nichols chose Mississippi State over scholarship offers from Arkansas and North Carolina State.