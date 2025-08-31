Georgia Tech Georgia Tech’s defense has solid showing in coordinator Blake Gideon’s debut The Yellow Jackets turn the ball over on their first 3 possessions but allow Colorado to score only 7 points off those miscues. From left, Georgia Tech's Tah'j Butler (partially obscured), Kelvin Hill, Clayton Powell-Lee and Omar Daniels (right) celebrate after opening the season with a win over Colorado on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Overshadowed in Georgia Tech’s 27-20 win at Colorado on Friday was the solid debut of Blake Gideon’s defense. Gideon, a first-time defensive coordinator and in his first season with Tech, got a victory on a night when his unit wasn’t perfect but provided plenty of impactful moments throughout.

Georgia Tech’s offensive line answers the call in win at Colorado “I thought leading up to the game there was really, really good communication out of these guys,” Tech coach Brent Key said. “You get in the game, and that communication — the offense is going faster, things are moving quicker. We had some communication breakdowns early on. “Defensively, you just gotta bow your neck back and play the next play. I know it sounds cliche, but that is a mentality that we’ve instilled in our team is play the next play. When it got down tight in that red zone, I thought they really bowed their necks back and played good football down there.” Tech gave up 305 yards of offense and 5.1 yards per play to the Buffaloes. Colorado also hit on three passing plays of at least 15 yards and four runs of at least 10 yards. But the numbers often don’t tell the whole story, and Tech’s defensive story began in earnest in the first quarter.

While the Tech offense turned the ball over on its first three possessions, the Tech defense allowed only seven points off those turnovers. A Haynes King fumble on the Tech 36 on the game’s second play led to a Colorado touchdown pass four plays later.

That score was understandable with Tech’s defense backed into a corner on a short field in front of Colorado’s rabid student section. The rest of the night? Tech allowed just 13 points. “I mean, I feel like we really answered the bell,” Tech defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg said. “Three turnovers to start out and we really came up and really just came together. I feel like we all fully bought into (Gideon’s) system.” After Tech’s second turnover — another fumble as a result of a botched snap — the Yellow Jackets forced a three-and-out and Colorado punt. After King was intercepted midway through the first quarter, Tech forced another Colorado punt after just three plays. Midway through the third quarter, with Tech leading 13-10, the Buffaloes had a first-and-goal on the Tech 5. But defensive tackle Akelo Stone, a transfer from Mississippi, wrapped up Colorado running back Micah Welch for a 4-yard loss on first down. Then, on third down at the 5, after Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter took a snap in the shotgun, van den Berg powered his way into the backfield for a sack and 6-yard loss. It forced a 29-yard field goal that tied the score at 13.