Georgia Tech vs. Colorado updates: What to know ahead of season opener

Georgia Tech opens its 2025 football season at Colorado on Friday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By and
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech football begins its 2025 campaign Friday.

Georgia Tech’s quest for an appearance in the ACC title game, a destination it has failed to reach in the last 10 seasons, begins against the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder.

Tech is a 4-point favorite over the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Yellow Jackets, behind the arm of highly touted redshirt senior Haynes King, were picked to finish fourth the ACC in a preseason poll.

Follow along below for everything you need to know ahead of the game and live updates throughout.

Georgia Tech’s Haynes King often spends nights at Bobby Dodd Stadium during preseason camp

