Georgia Tech vs. Colorado updates: What to know ahead of season opener

Georgia Tech opens its 2025 football season at Colorado on Friday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Georgia Tech’s quest for an appearance in the ACC title game, a destination it has failed to reach in the last 10 seasons, begins against the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder.

Georgia Tech football begins its 2025 campaign Friday.

Tech is a 4-point favorite over the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Yellow Jackets, behind the arm of highly touted redshirt senior Haynes King, were picked to finish fourth the ACC in a preseason poll.

Follow along below for everything you need to know ahead of the game and live updates throughout.