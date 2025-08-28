AJC Varsity

Georgia HS football updates: UNC commit Travis Burgess out for Grayson

Follow the AJC’s live blog for score updates and more.
Grayson quarterback Travis Burgess maneuvers the ball past Collins Hill’s defense to score a touchdown on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Suwanee. Burgess posted on X that he is out for the season with an injury. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Grayson quarterback Travis Burgess maneuvers the ball past Collins Hill’s defense to score a touchdown on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Suwanee. Burgess posted on X that he is out for the season with an injury. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
By
1 hour ago

While Colquitt County at North Gwinnett is the highest rated game on the schedule this week, some Grayson news is the early headline.

Quarterback Travis Burgess, a 4-star UNC commit who is the top-rated quarterback in Georgia, posted on X that he is out for the season with an injury.

Grayson is set to host Thompson, the defending Alabama class 7A state champion, on Friday.

From upsets to shutouts, here’s how the ranked HS football teams did in Week 2

Follow below for the latest highlights, notable moments and other standout information from all games in Week 3.

To submit entries — highlights, notable moments or impressive stats — for consideration, tag @theleoreport on X.

To see live scores for all games, go to AJC.com/sports/varsity/football/scores.

About the Author

Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.

More Stories

The Latest

Grayson quarterback Travis Burgess maneuvers the ball past Collins Hill’s defense to score a touchdown on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Suwanee. Burgess posted on X that he is out for the season with an injury. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Georgia HS football updates: UNC commit Travis Burgess out for Grayson

1h ago

52 years of Friday nights: How ‘Papa Win’ has earned ‘legendary status’

30 players who are their school’s highest-rated prospect this century

Keep Reading

Friday football recap: Grayson survives; McEachern, Norcross earn high-class wins

30 players who are their school’s highest-rated prospect this century

Newnan coach describes comeback that ‘will be talked about for years to come’

Featured

082725 raulet soundstage

Amid production slowdown, Atlanta soundstage pioneers look to pull back

Candidates head for a runoff in north metro state Senate race

New ‘Leaving Atlanta’ sign pops up after beloved marker goes missing