Georgia HS football updates: UNC commit Travis Burgess out for Grayson

Grayson quarterback Travis Burgess maneuvers the ball past Collins Hill’s defense to score a touchdown on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Suwanee. Burgess posted on X that he is out for the season with an injury. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Follow the AJC’s live blog for score updates and more.

Follow the AJC’s live blog for score updates and more.

While Colquitt County at North Gwinnett is the highest rated game on the schedule this week, some Grayson news is the early headline.

Quarterback Travis Burgess, a 4-star UNC commit who is the top-rated quarterback in Georgia, posted on X that he is out for the season with an injury.