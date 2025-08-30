AJC Varsity Friday wrapup: No. 1 Grayson survives in OT; North Gwinnett wins top-10 battle Blessed Trinity, Sandy Creek, North Hall win impressively. North Gwinnett offensive lineman Zachary Lewis (75) yells as he gets psyched up for their game against Colquitt County at Tom Robinson Field at North Gwinnett High School, Friday, August 29, 2025, in Suwanee, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Grayson defended Georgia’s good football reputation with an overtime win over Alabama’s top-rated team, while North Gwinnett, Blessed Trinity, Sandy Creek and North Hall took impressive victories against fellow top-10 opponents on the third Friday night of the high school season. Grayson, Georgia’s No. 1 team in Class 6A, defeated Thompson 24-23 at home by defending a two-point conversion pass in overtime.

Thompson has won Alabama’s Class 7A five of the past six seasons. Grayson beat Thompson 15-14 on the road last season by scoring a two-point conversion in overtime. Both teams have top-20 national rankings. In a game between two top-10 Class 6A teams, No. 8 North Gwinnett defeated No. 5 Colquitt County 21-7. Other Class 6A teams struggled to get by unranked opponents. No. 3 Douglas County, which beat North Gwinnett in the opener, defeated Newton 27-21 by breaking a 21-21 tie early in the fourth quarter.

No. 4 Carrollton beat Rome 28-21, after trailing 21-7 late in the third quarter.

No. 6 McEachern beat Marietta 16-13 after recovering a Marietta fumble and scoring a touchdown in the final two minutes. The class with the next-most excitement was 3A, which had two top-10 matchups. No. 3 Sandy Creek beat No. 5 LaGrange 23-7, and No. 6 North Hall beat No. 8 Cherokee Bluff 43-31. Though the higher-ranked team won each game, both winners avenged blowout losses from last season. The North Hall-Cherokee Bluff game matched Hall County Schools’ two highest-rated teams, though they are in different regions. The Sandy Creek-LaGrange game was each team’s Region 2-3A opener. Blessed Trinity, the No. 3 team in Class 4A, beat Class 3A-A Private’s No. 1 team, Prince Avenue Christian, 28-13. Blessed Trinity beat Prince Avenue 23-21 last season.

Hebron Christian, 3A-A Private’s defending champion, lost to Tennessee’s top-rated team overall, McCallie of Chattanooga, 24-8. In other games of note, Sequoyah and Benedictine were impressive against top-10 opponents from lower classifications. Sequoyah, the No. 9 team in Class 5A, beat Class 4A No. 9 Kell 37-6. Benedictine, No. 5 in Class 4A, beat Class 2A No. 4 Burke County 41-0. Several other games involving teams from different classes were noteworthy. No. 5 Lee County beat 6A’s Tift County, a 36-point underdog in the Maxwell Ratings, 41-33.