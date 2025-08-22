Falcons vs. Cowboys in final exhibition game: Early updates and what to expect
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Easton Stick (12) gets off a pass during the second half of an NFL preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Friday, August 15, 2025, in Atlanta. Tennessee Titans won 23-20 over Atlanta Falcons. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By AJC Sports
52 minutes ago
Training camp is almost over for the Falcons, and the regular season is 16 days away. First, though, comes the final exhibition game.
The game against the Cowboys kicks off at 8 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and it’s a critical outing for many players on the Falcons’ 90-man camp roster. Said coach Raheem Morris: “This is the ‘make-the-roster game.’ This is where those guys solidify themselves on a 53-man roster or (the) practice squad.”
The expected starters for the regular season aren’t in the plan again tonight, so that again means quarterback Michael Penix Jr. won’t play, nor will Bijan Robinson or Drake London. Also, don’t expect to see Kirk Cousins in action. But the game will go a long way toward determining who you see on the field in the season opener Sept. 7.
Follow along with our live updates when the action gets underway.