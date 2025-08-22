Sports

Falcons vs. Cowboys in final exhibition game: Early updates and what to expect

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Easton Stick (12) gets off a pass during the second half of an NFL preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Friday, August 15, 2025, in Atlanta. Tennessee Titans won 23-20 over Atlanta Falcons. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Easton Stick (12) gets off a pass during the second half of an NFL preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Friday, August 15, 2025, in Atlanta. Tennessee Titans won 23-20 over Atlanta Falcons. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By AJC Sports
52 minutes ago

Training camp is almost over for the Falcons, and the regular season is 16 days away. First, though, comes the final exhibition game.

The game against the Cowboys kicks off at 8 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and it’s a critical outing for many players on the Falcons’ 90-man camp roster. Said coach Raheem Morris: “This is the ‘make-the-roster game.’ This is where those guys solidify themselves on a 53-man roster or (the) practice squad.”

The expected starters for the regular season aren’t in the plan again tonight, so that again means quarterback Michael Penix Jr. won’t play, nor will Bijan Robinson or Drake London. Also, don’t expect to see Kirk Cousins in action. But the game will go a long way toward determining who you see on the field in the season opener Sept. 7.

Follow along with our live updates when the action gets underway.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

The Latest

Falcons exhibition game vs. Titans

Falcons vs. Cowboys in final exhibition game: Early updates and what to expect

52m ago

Beamer family ties are a big story at this year’s Aflac Kickoff weekend

1h ago

Tommy Fleetwood eyes breakthrough win at Tour Championship

2h ago

Keep Reading

Who’s a lock, on the bubble or a long shot to make the Falcons’ 53-man roster

Live updates recap: Titans hold on to beat Falcons, 23-20, in preseason

Somber start to exhibition games with Falcons vs. Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Featured

Data centers need a lot more juice. Georgia consumers fear being squeezed.
DATA SURGE

Data centers need a lot more juice. Georgia consumers fear being squeezed.

Regional approach needed to ‘eliminate’ homelessness, officials say

RFK Jr. visits Stone Mountain restaurant, and a server gets burned by politics