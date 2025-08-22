Falcons vs. Cowboys in final exhibition game: Early updates and what to expect

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Easton Stick (12) gets off a pass during the second half of an NFL preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Friday, August 15, 2025, in Atlanta. Tennessee Titans won 23-20 over Atlanta Falcons. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Training camp is almost over for the Falcons, and the regular season is 16 days away. First, though, comes the final exhibition game.

The game against the Cowboys kicks off at 8 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and it’s a critical outing for many players on the Falcons’ 90-man camp roster. Said coach Raheem Morris: “This is the ‘make-the-roster game.’ This is where those guys solidify themselves on a 53-man roster or (the) practice squad.”