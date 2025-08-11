Atlanta Falcons Falcons pass rushers Walker, Pearce glad to get their feet wet vs. Lions The Falcons will have joint practices Tuesday and Wednesday with the Titans. Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. (27) warms up before an NFL preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Friday, August 8, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Outside linebackers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., who were selected in the first round of the 2025 draft by the Falcons, went without a sack in their NFL debuts in the exhibition opener against the Lions on Friday. “They have been impressive,” Falcons defensive tackle David Onyemata said. “You could tell from the get-go, from OTAs you could tell how explosive (Jalon) and James are, with their first step and all of that. You could tell that they are made for the league.”

Both came on during the Lions’ second offensive possession. Pearce was double-teamed at times, and the Lions sent a tight end over to help slow him. Walker made an assisted tackle. “It was fun, getting my feet,” Pearce said. “Getting out there and flying around a little bit with the guys. See the game speed a little bit.” The Lions showed Pearce a lot of respect for a rookie playing in his first exhibition game by sending extra blockers his way.

“That showing up a lot now in the league and probably even in college at some levels of football,” Pearce said. “How dominant edge rushers can be off the edge. Just any way to be able to affect the game and slow down the game for the offense.”

Outside linebackers coach Jacquies Smith had some tips for Pearce, who played 18 defensive snaps, after his film review of the game. “There were some little things still out there to fix,” Pearce said. “Get off the ball. See the chips (blocks). What to do when you see the chip (blocks). How to play off those and (things) like that.” Pearce did not want to overanalyze things. “It’s football, but at the end of the day they know how edge rushers effect the game,” Pearce said. “Slow it down for them on the offensive side.” Pearce believes the defense is coming together.

“I know the athleticism is there,” Pearce said. “Everything is there on this level, with everybody for the most part. Just the little stuff, to fix it to be able to put myself in position to use my athletic ability to my advantage.” Walker, who was selected with the 15th pick overall, also enjoyed his first NFL game action. “The run out,” Walker said. “The first run-out. It was insane. I have never ran out in a Falcons uniform before, and the opportunity for me to do so it was like no other. I was truly blessed. I know I shouldn’t take it for granted. Every snap is a meaningful snap.” Walker was slowed earlier in camp by a hamstring injury. “Yeah, we haven’t played football in over a year,” Walker said. “It’s a new feel for everybody. Of course, it was just of matter of me getting out there and getting my feet wet. I got my feet wet in that game. I’m just excited to keep going.”

Walker was fine with his play over 19 snaps on defense. “I think it went well,” Walker said. “There is always room to improve on every part of my game as well.” Both players are looking forward to getting some more action when they host the Titans at 7 p.m. Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “It was an (exhibition) game,” Walker said. “It was a game for us to go out there and get our feet wet. Of course, I didn’t get the game-game feel with everybody playing, reps and counts and stuff like that. “But I feel like once you are out there ... you shouldn’t take that lightly.”

Both are looking forward to working against the Titans in joint practices Tuesday and Wednesday. “It’s my first joint practice,” Pearce said. “You are going against another team, while you are at practice and working on your craft ... against somebody you really don’t know.” Pearce, who’s been in several training camp skirmishes, believes the teams will handle the practices professionally. “Being able to take care of both teams,” Pearce said. “You really want to get what you need out of it.” Pearce is looking forward to facing the Titans’ tackles.