Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ 53-man roster to take shape throughout the day Tuesday The deadline is 4 p.m. to make moves; cuts started when Jashaun Corbin, Carlos Washington Jr. were waived. Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris (left) and general manager Terry Fontenot, pictured watching University of Georgia Pro Day in March, will have to pare down the roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons, who have an injury situation at offensive tackle, must cut their roster to the 53-player limit by 4 p.m. Tuesday, per NFL rules. The Falcons started early Tuesday making moves, as running back Jashaun Corbin was waived before 9 a.m., according to his agent. A little later, running back Carlos Washington Jr. was waived, according to his agent. He’s expected to be signed to the practice squad.

Weekend Reflections: Falcons are in trouble before season even begins “It’s always tough to do cuts,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “You never get comfortable doing that.” The Falcons began the process Saturday by releasing 12 players and placing one on injured reserve. After getting down to 53 players and waiver claims are processed, the Falcons can start adding up to 16 players to the practice squad after noon Wednesday. The Falcons can go up to 17 players if that player is from the International Pathways Program, such as kicker Lenny Krieg. “Nowadays, it is a lot easier because of the practice squad and the (promotions) and a second chance to have the opportunity to do those things with the league giving us more practice-squad players,” Morris said. “That’s awesome. But there is still a handful of guys that you may not see again or may not be on the roster. Those things are always tough.”

Morris and the Falcons kind of tipped their hands by not playing their key players in the exhibition games.

The Falcons did not play 37 players against the Lions, 36 against the Titans and 41 against the Cowboys. Quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins did not take a snap during the exhibitions. Also, the Falcons have decisions to make with linebacker Troy Andersen (knee), right tackle Kaleb McGary (left leg), swing tackle Storm Norton (ankle) and wide receiver Darnell Mooney (shoulder). “That’s always the toughest thing for a front offices and its coaches,” Morris said. “I said a long time ago, once I get comfortable with that, it’s time to sit next to (reporters) and write about it.” Here’s a look at the Falcons roster approaching the deadline. Check back for updates throughout the day:

Quarterbacks (2) Last season, the Falcons opened with Cousins and Penix and likely will do the same this year. Easton Stick has played well in the exhibition games and could be added to the practice squad if he clears waivers. Also, the Falcons had Emory Jones and Ben DiNucci on the roster. Jones went to injured reserve, and DiNucci was released Saturday. Locks: Penix and Cousins Bubble: Stick Released: DiNucci

Atlanta Falcons running back Jashaun Corbin, center, is tackled by Dallas Cowboys safety Mike Smith Jr. (39) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Running backs (4) Last season, the Falcons opened with Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams and Jase McClellan. Williams left in free agency and McClellan was released, so there are possibly two spots open. Nathan Carter has been the star of the exhibition games, while Washington Jr. was having a strong training camp before being slowed by a hamstring injury. He returned to individual drills Monday. Locks: Robinson, Allgeier

Bubble: Carter Released or waived: Elijah Dotson, Corbin and Washington Wide receivers (5) Mooney, Drake London, KhaDarel Hodge, Ray-Ray McCloud and Casey Washington made the 53-man roster at the start of last season. Chris Blair was promoted to the opening-game roster from the practice squad, as Washington was inactive. Mooney missed most of training camp with a shoulder injury. Washington had a strong training camp and flashed as a gunner on punt coverage.

This may be the deepest position group on the team, as Dylan Drummond, David Sills V and Jesse Matthews played well in the games and practices. Matthews was cut Saturday. Jamal Agnew is slated to be the returner. Locks: London, Mooney, McCloud, Hodge, Washington, Agnew, Blair Bubble: Drummond, Sills Long shot: Nick Nash

Released or waived: Quincy Skinner Jr., Matthews Tight ends (3) Kyle Pitts, Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley opened last season. Dwelley was not re-signed in free agency. It’s a contract year for Pitts, who has looked great in the practices. He appears to have bonded with Penix. Woerner returns to handle the dirty work in the run game. Locks: Pitts, Woerner

Bubble: Feleipe Franks, Teagan Quitoriano Long shots: Joshua Simon Released or waived: Nikola Kalinic Offensive line (8) Ryan Neuzil will take over at center for Drew Dalman, who signed with the Bears in free agency. McGary (lower left leg) and Norton (ankle) appear headed for injured reserve, opening up two tackle spots to start the season. Elijah Wilkinson and Brandon Parker are the top tackle candidates.

Guards Chris Lindstrom and Matthew Bergeron are back as starters, along with left tackle Jake Matthews. Jovaughn Gwyn has emerged as the backup center while rookie Jack Nelson might get fast-tracked with the injuries at tackle. Locks: Lindstrom, Matthews, Bergeron, Neuzil, Wilkinson, Gwyn, Nelson. (We’re projecting McGary and Norton to IR.) Bubble: Parker, Kyle Hinton Long shots: Jordan Williams, Joshua Gray Released or waived: Matthew Cindric

Injured reserve: Jake Hanson Defensive line (8) Ruke Orhorhoro and Brandon Dorlus will attempt to replace Grady Jarrett, who was released and signed with the Bears in free agency. Veteran Morgan Fox was about the only surprise in the early cuts. He was signed to a two-year contract with $3 million guaranteed, according to Spotrac. Locks: David Onyemata, Zach Harrison, Kentavius Street, Orhorhoro, Dorlus Bubble: Ta’Quon Graham, LaCale London

Long shot: Simeon Barrow Jr. Released or waived: Fox Outside linebackers (5) Lorenzo Carter and Matthew Judon opened as starters last season. Carter signed with the Titans, but later retired. Judon recently signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Dolphins. Carter and Judon will be replaced by Leonard Floyd and either Arnold Ebiketie, Jalon Walker or James Pearce Jr. after the Falcons remade the position over the offseason. Pearce had a great training camp, while Walker was slowed by injuries. The Falcons are hoping to have Walker ready to play in the season opener.

The Falcons may have lit a fire under Ebiketie by drafting two players at the position in the first round. Floyd has come on late in his career and will lead the charge. Locks: Floyd, Pearce, Walker, Ebiketie and Bralen Trice Bubble: Khalid Kareem Released or waived: Ronnie Perkins Inside linebackers (4) Kaden Elliss and Divine Deablo, who was signed in free agency, are the projected starters.