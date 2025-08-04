Ex-Oconee County QB ‘couldn’t stop smiling’ with horrific leg injury behind him

North Carolina’s Max Johnson hasn’t been promised any playing time this season, but the sixth-year senior is just happy to be practicing.
“I was just so joyful to be out there today,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t stop smiling.”
Credit: Jason Getz
North Carolina’s Max Johnson hasn’t been promised any playing time this season, but the sixth-year senior is just happy to be practicing.
“I was just so joyful to be out there today,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t stop smiling.”
That’s because not long ago, Johnson wasn’t sure what walking would look like for the rest of his life.
A former star quarterback at Oconee County High School, Johnson suffered a season-ending broken femur in North Carolina’s season opener Aug. 29. Two pass rushers sandwiched Johnson after a throw, and the quarterback’s leg landed awkwardly as he went down.
Johnson didn’t immediately known what he had hurt, but he knew he had a problem.
“I kind of knew it was pretty serious as soon as it happened,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t tell if it was my knee or my femur or my leg, and I remember getting up and putting my shoulders around the trainers who were carrying me off the field.
“And as soon as I got picked up, my leg kind of slipped out, I kind of felt it dangling, and right then and there, I knew it was my femur.”
Johnson said he underwent five surgeries in his recovery. His medical team wasn’t sure if he could play football again, but there were even larger concerns at play.
“There was a point in time where I thought I was going to lose my leg,” Johnson said.
Johnson credited his parents and brother, Jake Johnson, for their support throughout the recovery. Jake, now a tight end at North Carolina, helped his brother lead Oconee County to a Class 4A state championship appearance in 2019.
“Oh my gosh, Jake was so helpful for me and kind of my journey, kind of just being there for me,” Max Johnson said.
Johnson wasn’t able to heal in time for spring practice earlier this year, making preseason camp his first college football action since the injury.
The 24-year-old isn’t wasting time trying to get back on the field, either. Johnson is battling South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez for the starting spot when the Tar Heels host TCU for a prime-time season opener at 8 p.m. Sept. 1.
It would be a full-circle moment for Johnson, who also would be tasked with starting the Bill Belichick era at North Carolina with a momentous win.
“I’ve talked with coach Belichick and coach (Freddie) Kitchens (the offensive coordinator) that the best man is going to play, and whoever that is, I know coach Belichick is going to make the best decision,” Johnson said. “I’m just blessed to be here and be able to compete. It feels good to do it again.”