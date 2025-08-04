High School Sports Ex-Oconee County QB ‘couldn’t stop smiling’ with horrific leg injury behind him ‘There was a point in time where I thought I was going to lose my leg.’ Credit: Jason Getz Oconee County quarterback Max Johnson (left) attempts a pass against the pressure from Blessed Trinity linebacker Michael Mitchler in the first half of the Class AAAA high school football state title at Georgia State Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC 2019)

North Carolina’s Max Johnson hasn’t been promised any playing time this season, but the sixth-year senior is just happy to be practicing. “I was just so joyful to be out there today,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t stop smiling.”

That’s because not long ago, Johnson wasn’t sure what walking would look like for the rest of his life. A former star quarterback at Oconee County High School, Johnson suffered a season-ending broken femur in North Carolina’s season opener Aug. 29. Two pass rushers sandwiched Johnson after a throw, and the quarterback’s leg landed awkwardly as he went down. Johnson didn’t immediately known what he had hurt, but he knew he had a problem. “I kind of knew it was pretty serious as soon as it happened,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t tell if it was my knee or my femur or my leg, and I remember getting up and putting my shoulders around the trainers who were carrying me off the field.

“And as soon as I got picked up, my leg kind of slipped out, I kind of felt it dangling, and right then and there, I knew it was my femur.”

Johnson said he underwent five surgeries in his recovery. His medical team wasn’t sure if he could play football again, but there were even larger concerns at play. “There was a point in time where I thought I was going to lose my leg,” Johnson said. Johnson credited his parents and brother, Jake Johnson, for their support throughout the recovery. Jake, now a tight end at North Carolina, helped his brother lead Oconee County to a Class 4A state championship appearance in 2019. Explore AJC 2021 Super 11 team: TE Jake Johnson “Oh my gosh, Jake was so helpful for me and kind of my journey, kind of just being there for me,” Max Johnson said. Johnson wasn’t able to heal in time for spring practice earlier this year, making preseason camp his first college football action since the injury.