Dream’s six-game win streak ends in tight loss to Storm

Seattle Storm's Brittney Sykes (20) drives past Atlanta Dream's Allisha Gray (15) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Dream nearly pulled off another big comeback against Seattle. But this time, their rally fell short. The Dream erased most of a 15-point deficit before dropping an 80-78 loss to the Storm in Friday’s WNBA Canada Game in Vancouver.

Facing a 12-point deficit, Jones powered a rally, scoring six of the Dream’s 10 unanswered points to slice the deficit to 67-63. After Gray buried a pull-up jumper, Nia Coffey made two free throws to pull the Dream even at 67.

The Storm finally broke through when Skylar Diggins made a jumper at the 5:15 mark. The teams traded baskets from there, knotted at 71, until Griner rolled free for a clean finish at the rim and Howard drew a three-shot foul on Sykes. Howard buried all three, lifting the Dream to a 76-71 lead.

But the Storm refused to fold. Diggins answered with three free throws of her own, then Ezi Magbegor swatted away a shot on the defensive end, sparking a fast break that Nneka Ogwumike capped with a layup to tie it at 76. With the Dream pressing to regain control, Williams jumped a passing lane, picked off Allisha Gray and found a streaking Brittany Sykes for a layup that swung momentum back to Seattle, 79-76.

Howard sank two free throws to pull Atlanta within 79-78 and then denied Diggins at the rim with a block that gave the Dream possession after review. But Howard’s drive on the next trip was altered by Magbegor’s defense. The Storm forward later split a pair of free throws at the line to make it 80-78. The Dream had one last chance but Howard missed a contested bank shot against Sykes, sealing the Storm’s win.