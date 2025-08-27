Colorado’s Ralphie VI retires from field, won’t appear at Georgia Tech game

Colorado mascot Ralphie the buffalo is guided by handlers in the mascot's ceremonial run before the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The 5-year-old buffalo nicknamed Ember is staying home on the ranch this season rather than running the field. The decision was made in the best interest of Ember, who at times showed a reluctance to make the traditional romp around Folsom Field while leading the team. Colorado already has started training her replacement — Ralphie VII — but she’s not quite ready to run.

For the time being, the Buffaloes will take the field without their mascot. Sanders and the team open the season Friday by hosting Georgia Tech (8 p.m., ESPN).

Colorado’s live buffalo mascot taking the field with the team is one of college football’s most iconic traditions. It’s been a staple at the school for the past 58 years.

The plan for Ember will be to join Ralphie V — nicknamed “Blackout” — on the ranch and doing what she loves most: taking it easy. Ember made her debut for the Buffaloes in September 2021, when she was just over 15 months old and only 500 pounds.

In a press release announcing her retirement, the school wrote, “because of an indifference to running, typical of many mammals both four-legged and two-legged, it was determined that it was in Ember’s best interest, based on her disposition, to focus on relaxing strolls on the pasture, which is her favorite hobby.”