High School Sports

Buford, Calhoun lead 55 Georgia schools with at least 200 victories since 2000

Buford running back Ethan Ervin (center) runs the ball during the Buford versus Carrollton semifinal 6a GHSA football playoff matchup in Buford. (Jamie Spaar for the AJC 2024)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Buford running back Ethan Ervin (center) runs the ball during the Buford versus Carrollton semifinal 6a GHSA football playoff matchup in Buford. (Jamie Spaar for the AJC 2024)
By
18 minutes ago

Two hundred wins is a major milestone for Georgia high school football programs.

With Buford leading the way at 331 wins, 55 teams have hit 200 wins since 2000.

Nine teams — Starr’s Mill (199), Blessed Trinity (198), Brookwood (198), Stephens County (197), Johnson County (196), Westside (196), Irwin County (195), Mary Persons (195) and McEachern (195) — are within five wins of the mark.

Here’s a look at teams that have hit the 200 mark

Georgia programs with 200 wins since 2000

331 - Buford

290 - Calhoun

275 - Marist

264 - Fitzgerald

258 - Cartersville

254 - Peach County

253 - Carrollton

250 - Clinch County

248 - Northside (Warner Robins)

241 - Grayson

239 - Tucker

238 - Lowndes

236 - Lincoln County

233 - Sandy Creek

233 - Camden County

231 - Rome

229 - Greater Atlanta Christian

225 - Athens Academy

224 - Jefferson

224 - Colquitt County

224 - Thomson

223 - North Gwinnett

222 - Stephenson

221 - Ware County

220 - Carver (Columbus)

219 - Gainesville

218 - Warner Robins

217 - Eagle’s Landing Christian

215 - Dublin

214 - Brooks County

214 - Charlton County

214 - Savannah Christian

214 - Cairo

214 - Tattnall Square

212 - Callaway

211 - Washington County

210 - Deerfield-Windsor

210 - John Milledge Academy

208 - Creekside

208 - Benedictine

208 - Woodward Academy

206 - Roswell

206 - Walton

206 - Darlington

206 - Thomas County Central

205 - Burke County

204 - Norcross

204 - Parkview

204 - Lovett

202 - Emanuel County Institute

202 - Griffin

201 - Bowdon

201 - Commerce

200 - St. Pius

200 - Calvary Day

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

More Stories

The Latest

Buford running back Ethan Ervin (center) runs the ball during the Buford versus Carrollton semifinal 6a GHSA football playoff matchup in Buford. (Jamie Spaar for the AJC 2024)

Buford, Calhoun lead 55 Georgia schools with at least 200 victories since 2000

18m ago

Entering 50th season at Marist, Chadwick says each year is ‘new and exciting’

1h ago

As high school football approaches, a look back at what happened in the offseason

Keep Reading

As high school football approaches, a look back at what happened in the offseason

Georgia Tech’s Haynes King on watch list for Wuerffel Trophy

10 Georgia football players we’ll talk about most in preseason camp

Featured

Georgia Power has proposed a massive fleet expansion. It includes lots of gas

Georgia Power’s massive data center expansion includes a lot of gas

Cobb Superior Court Clerk criminally charged after GBI investigation

Alaska Airlines subpoenas Delta over trademark dispute