Buford, Calhoun lead 55 Georgia schools with at least 200 victories since 2000

Two hundred wins is a major milestone for Georgia high school football programs.
With Buford leading the way at 331 wins, 55 teams have hit 200 wins since 2000.
Nine teams — Starr’s Mill (199), Blessed Trinity (198), Brookwood (198), Stephens County (197), Johnson County (196), Westside (196), Irwin County (195), Mary Persons (195) and McEachern (195) — are within five wins of the mark.
Here’s a look at teams that have hit the 200 mark
331 - Buford
290 - Calhoun
275 - Marist
264 - Fitzgerald
258 - Cartersville
254 - Peach County
253 - Carrollton
250 - Clinch County
248 - Northside (Warner Robins)
241 - Grayson
239 - Tucker
238 - Lowndes
236 - Lincoln County
233 - Sandy Creek
233 - Camden County
231 - Rome
229 - Greater Atlanta Christian
225 - Athens Academy
224 - Jefferson
224 - Colquitt County
224 - Thomson
223 - North Gwinnett
222 - Stephenson
221 - Ware County
220 - Carver (Columbus)
219 - Gainesville
218 - Warner Robins
217 - Eagle’s Landing Christian
215 - Dublin
214 - Brooks County
214 - Charlton County
214 - Savannah Christian
214 - Cairo
214 - Tattnall Square
212 - Callaway
211 - Washington County
210 - Deerfield-Windsor
210 - John Milledge Academy
208 - Creekside
208 - Benedictine
208 - Woodward Academy
206 - Roswell
206 - Walton
206 - Darlington
206 - Thomas County Central
205 - Burke County
204 - Norcross
204 - Parkview
204 - Lovett
202 - Emanuel County Institute
202 - Griffin
201 - Bowdon
201 - Commerce
200 - St. Pius
200 - Calvary Day