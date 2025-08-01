Buford, Calhoun lead 55 Georgia schools with at least 200 victories since 2000

Buford running back Ethan Ervin (center) runs the ball during the Buford versus Carrollton semifinal 6a GHSA football playoff matchup in Buford. (Jamie Spaar for the AJC 2024)

With Buford leading the way at 331 wins, 55 teams have hit 200 wins since 2000.

Two hundred wins is a major milestone for Georgia high school football programs.

Nine teams — Starr’s Mill (199), Blessed Trinity (198), Brookwood (198), Stephens County (197), Johnson County (196), Westside (196), Irwin County (195), Mary Persons (195) and McEachern (195) — are within five wins of the mark.

Here’s a look at teams that have hit the 200 mark

Georgia programs with 200 wins since 2000

331 - Buford

290 - Calhoun