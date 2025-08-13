Atlanta’s Davis Dodds, Hawks team up on 24-hour stream for schedule release
Livestream beginning Wednesday night will have special guests at State Farm Arena.
Content creator Davis Dodds, an Atlanta native with more than 1.3 million TikTok followers, has teamed with the Hawks to do a 24-hour livestream from State Farm Arena beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday. (Courtesy of the Atlanta Hawks)
By AJC Sports
18 minutes ago
The Hawks are getting a head start on the release of their NBA schedule with a special event at State Farm Arena.
Atlanta native Davis Dodds, a social media content creator who has more than 1.3 million followers on TikTok, will host a 24-hour stream beginning Wednesday night to help debut the Hawks’ 2025-26 schedule.
The livestream begins at 9 p.m. Wednesday and will feature special guests throughout the 24-hour broadcast. Featured content will include a blend of basketball, culture and entertainment that looks forward to the optimism of the season.
Dodds’ focal content includes NBA 2K, and the all-night event will cater to his vast following on several social platforms. That includes more than 498,000 followers on Twitch, 792,000 on YouTube and 773,000 on Instagram.