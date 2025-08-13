Atlanta’s Davis Dodds, Hawks team up on 24-hour stream for schedule release

Content creator Davis Dodds, an Atlanta native with more than 1.3 million TikTok followers, has teamed with the Hawks to do a 24-hour livestream from State Farm Arena beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday. (Courtesy of the Atlanta Hawks)

Livestream beginning Wednesday night will have special guests at State Farm Arena.

The Hawks are getting a head start on the release of their NBA schedule with a special event at State Farm Arena.

Atlanta native Davis Dodds, a social media content creator who has more than 1.3 million followers on TikTok, will host a 24-hour stream beginning Wednesday night to help debut the Hawks’ 2025-26 schedule.