Atlanta Falcons 5 things we learned from Falcons’ loss to Titans Possible clarity for backup RB, CB and QB spots; T.J. Yates gets chance to call plays; and penalties plague offensive line. Falcons quarterback Easton Stick (right center) hands off to Nathan Carter during the second half Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Carter rushed for 63 yards on nine carries, with a touchdown. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Running back Nathan Carter, an undrafted rookie, had a fine showing in the Falcons’ 23-20 loss to the Titans on Friday. “He plays with a fierce running style,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “It’s hard to get him down on the ground. He showed it a couple of times. … He runs really tough. He’s hard to tackle.”

Explore What Falcons players had to say after the 23-20 loss to Titans Morris noted that the running back competition behind running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier is fierce. “It was great to see him break out (against the Titans) against another tough look,” Morris said. “He broke the line of scrimmage and was able to get down there and show his speed. He’s one of those young players fighting for a spot on this roster.” Morris believes the competition will go down to the final exhibition game. “He shows up every single week and shows us why he should be on (the roster),” Morris said.

Here are five things we learned from the loss to the Titans on Friday:

1. RB competition: Carter took a major step forward in securing the No. 3 running back spot. He rushed nine times for 63 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown run. He also had a 24-yard run that was cut to a 4 yards by a holding call on wide receiver Dylan Drummond. Carlos Washington Jr., who was having a strong training camp, has been slowed by a hamstring injury, which opened the door for Carter. “I just try to take advantage of any opportunities that I have,” Carter said. “Los, he’s an amazing player. We’re hoping that he gets back healthy so that he can go out there and do what he needs to do. I’m excited to be in this position.” Carter played 41 games over his collegiate career at Connecticut and Michigan State. He rushed 491 times for 2,280 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns.

Explore Report card: Grading how the Falcons played in Friday’s loss to the Titans Last season, the Falcons carried four running backs on the opening-day roster and had one on the practice squad. The opening day running backs were Robinson, Allgeier, Avery Williams and Jase McClellan. Washington was on the practice squad. Williams left in free agency and McClellan was cut. So, theoretically there two open spots, but Williams was the kickoff and punt returner. With wide receiver Jamal Agnew likely to take that role, the Falcons could carry just three running backs on the 53-man roster and one on the practice squad. Running backs Elijah Dotson and Jashaun Corbin also are on the 90-man roster.

2. CB competition: Cornerback Natrone Brooks is closed to wrapping up a spot on the 53-man roster. He had an interception and a 33-yard return in the loss to the Titans. The Falcons signed cornerback C.J. Henderson, a former first-round pick in 2020, on Thursday. He dressed but did not play. “It feels different,” Brooks said. “Every year, you get more confidence and you kind of understand how this league works. As long as you stay around you feel like you have a better chance to put your best foot forward.” Brooks, who played at Southern Miss, started out on the practice squad last season. He was promoted to the game-day roster four times and added to the active roster on Nov. 16. He played in nine games, which included 40 plays on defense and 160 special teams snaps.

Explore Opinion: Falcons accelerate learning curve for Xavier ‘X-Factor’ Watts 3. Third string QB: Easton Stick shook off two interceptions and helped to rally the Falcons in the third quarter. He couldn’t pull off the last-ditch drive over the final 1:38 to pull out a victory. The former North Dakota State quarterback completed 19 of 32 passes for 171 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Chris Blair. He’s shown enough to serve as the team’s third quarterback. Nathan Peterman was the team’s third-string quarterback last season. Emory Jones could be retained on the practice squad to help the team prepare for dual-threat quarterbacks. 4. Play-caller: Passing game coordinator T.J. Yates called the offensive plays against the Titans, and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson served as the passing game coordinator on the sidelines.

It was part of the Falcons’ career development plan for their coaches. If Yates becomes a candidate for an offensive coordinator position, he now has a game that he called on his resume. Rams coach Sean McVay delegated the play-calling to Robinson in an exhibition game against the Broncos in 2023. That helped Robinson land his position with the Falcons. 5. Clean up penalties: Offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford has to clean up the penalties from his group. The Falcons had four false starts, two holding calls and an illegal player down field penalthy committed by offensive linemen. Elijah Wilkinson had two false starts. Both Kyle Hinton and Jack Nelson had a false start. Nelson and Jordan Williams both had a holding calls while Joshua Gray was called for being down field too soon.