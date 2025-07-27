Atlanta Braves Who are likeliest Braves to be traded this week? Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Atlanta Braves closer Pierce Johnson (38) delivers to a San Diego Padres batter during the ninth inning at Truist Park on Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

This Braves season will be remembered as one of the bigger disappointments in franchise history. A team that seemed ripe to rebound from an injury-plagued 2024 campaign, one that in the spring was considered by many to be the greatest threat to the reigning World Series champion Dodgers, fell flat for a variety of reasons, primarily underperformance and further injuries.

These seasons happen, truth be told. Sometimes a lot breaks poorly, and a perfect storm of misfortune strikes. That isn’t to excuse some of the Braves’ miscalculations — and an offseason that left most uninspired — but it’s to say that with the right combination of moves, the Braves could be back in the postseason conversation next year. In the immediate future, though, they might be sending several veterans to contending clubs before the trade deadline Thursday. The team’s intent to rejoin those ranks in 2026 means it won’t be dealing players under contractual contract past this season. That includes catcher Sean Murphy, who’s been the subject of speculation but ultimately shouldn’t be moved. But the Braves could sell offensive and bullpen help, both areas in heavy demand this week. Here are the three most likely players to be traded in the coming days as the Braves act as sellers for the first time since 2017: Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna Why he will be traded: Ozuna is mired in a down year, though he’s posting a career-high walk rate and still provides a middle-of-the-order presence. He’s an interesting trade chip as a right-handed slugger (.751 OPS) who could fit seamlessly as a DH for multiple contenders. The team has phased him out of a regular role, and it would be a surprise if he was still here past July 31. The Diamondbacks’ Eugenio Suarez is the best bat available, but it’s otherwise a thin market for upgrading offense.

Why he won’t be traded: There’s no justification for holding Ozuna at this juncture. The team can continue using Murphy and rookie standout Drake Baldwin as a DH combo — a possibility that could extend into next season, making these coming months a valuable trial run.

The Braves wouldn’t make Ozuna a qualifying offer in the offseason, as that would risk tying up over $20 million on a one-year deal if he accepts (and the team obviously is inclined to move on, anyway). Perhaps Ozuna declines to be traded thanks to his 10-5 rights. Or maybe teams will require the Braves pay down much of his remaining salary and that complicates negotiations. But the safe bet is he’ll be moved. He’d be an upgrade for San Diego, Cincinnati and others. Reliever Raisel Iglesias Why he will be traded: The Braves acquired Iglesias in a salary-dump trade with the Angels a couple of years ago, adding Kenley Jansen’s eventual replacement. Iglesias has had an outstanding Braves tenure, highlighted by his 2024 campaign in which he had a 1.95 ERA with 68 strikeouts against 13 walks. He hasn’t come close to that brilliance in his age-35 season, even losing his closer job, but he’s been steadier lately. He just pitched 15 consecutive scoreless outings before surrendering a grand slam to Trent Grisham. Still, in the past two months, he has a 2.16 FIP (with a 3.93 ERA, he’s pitched better than that number). He has 24 strikeouts against five walks. He could help a bullpen. Why he won’t be traded: Like Ozuna, there isn’t really an argument for retaining Iglesias. He’s at an age where re-signing him would’ve been debatable even if he’d continued his dominant 2024. Now, they almost certainly won’t be re-signing him. They might as well get something for Iglesias, who should be remembered as perhaps the best Braves closer since Craig Kimbrel. Every contender is seeking bullpen reinforcements. While some controllable players like Griffin Jax (Twins) and Felix Bautisa (Orioles) will require a bounty, a rental like Iglesias would be more cost friendly for most clubs.