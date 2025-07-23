Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

Vote: Who will win the 2025 ACC football championship?

Preseason football magazines have told you their opinions, and we want to know yours.
(Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP 2023)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

(Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP 2023)
By
1 hour ago

The annual ACC Football Kickoff is underway in Charlotte, North Carolina. Representatives from the 17 ACC schools are taking part in the three-day media event that ends Thursday.

By the end of the week, media members will vote on who they think will win the conference championship in the coming season. The publishers of preseason football magazines have told you their opinions, and we want to know yours.

Tell us what you think.

About the Author

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

Follow David Wellham on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, with ACC commissioner Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips by his sides, looks on after winning the ACC championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)

Credit: AP

The ACC has moved past lawsuits and uncertainty. Commissioner Jim Phillips sees stable years ahead

SEC coaches and players defend their dominance amid Big Ten's recent success

Big Ten's Petitti: No support for SEC's at-large bid preference for College Football Playoff

The Latest

The men’s swimming and diving roster now is a team of 16, and the women’s program has 22 competitors. The 2024-25 rosters had 34 men and 36 women. (David Walter Banks/The New York Times 2022)

Credit: NYT

Georgia Tech’s swimming and diving sees significant roster decreases

2h ago

Georgia Tech gives another extension to offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner

ACC announces fines for court and field storming, adds injury report policy

Featured

Brant Frost IV is the founder of First Liberty Building & Loan of Newnan. The Securities and Exchange Commission alleged Frost and First Liberty operated a Ponzi scheme. (First Liberty Building and Loan YouTube via AJC)

Credit: First Liberty Building and Loan YouTube via AJC

First Liberty sold faith and MAGA loyalty. How conservative media helped.

On-air pitches framed the investments in First Liberty business loans as part of the “patriot economy.”

Delta uses AI to set airfares. Some senators are worried.

Several Democratic senators say they’re concerned about what the use of AI in airline pricing might mean for consumer privacy and fairness.

13m ago

Atlanta police recruits let go after firing a gun at East Point business

Four Atlanta police recruits were dismissed from the department after an altercation at an East Point establishment, which included one of the recruits firing a gun.