The annual ACC Football Kickoff is underway in Charlotte, North Carolina. Representatives from the 17 ACC schools are taking part in the three-day media event that ends Thursday.
By the end of the week, media members will vote on who they think will win the conference championship in the coming season. The publishers of preseason football magazines have told you their opinions, and we want to know yours.
Tell us what you think.
