Atlanta Hawks The AJC's Hawks quarter-century team: A look at the third-team selections

The Hawks have fallen into the middle of the NBA pack over the past few years. But over the past 25 years, they’ve had a higher level of success. Across the past quarter-century, the Hawks have had 13 playoff appearances, including four trips to the Eastern Conference semifinals and two more to the Eastern Conference finals (2015 and ’21).

During that time, the Hawks had eight players earn All-Star nods, as well as five players who have made it to the Hall of Fame. The Hawks also have had several players who have won regular-season league awards. Not all of those players, though, have played 200 or more games in a Hawks uniform. Many of the players on the list have had extensive careers in the NBA, and some even won championships with other teams. But their contributions to the Hawks at their respective positions over the past quarter-century stood out. The second- and first-team selections will come next week.

Here are the players The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has named to the All-Hawks 25-year third team:

Dennis Schröder Five seasons, 352 games with the Hawks (12.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists) The Hawks drafted Dennis Schröder with the 17th pick in the 2013 draft, playing behind All-Star guard Jeff Teague. Schröder provided the Hawks with strong minutes as their backup with his willingness to drive to the basket to score, as well as his defense. Schröder eventually took over as the team’s starting point guard as the Hawks began rebuilding their roster. The Hawks eventually traded him to the Thunder as part of a three-team deal following the 2017-18 season. The team drafted guard Trae Young fifth overall after a pick swap with the Mavericks in the ’18 draft. The now-13-year veteran ranks among the top 10 facilitators in Hawks history. Explore Q&A with Hawks GM: Loving winning habits that young team is building Bogdan Bogdanović Five seasons, 246 games with the Hawks (15.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 38.4 3P%)

The Hawks signed Bogdan Bogdanović in 2020, and the team benefited from his shooting. Bogdanović helped the Hawks to a 137-127 record during his tenure with the team, helping to push them to an appearance in the Eastern Conference finals in 2021. He also helped the Hawks to back-to-back appearances in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. Bogdanović’s name, though, will be forever etched in franchise lore as one of its best shooters, ranking fifth for 3-pointers made, behind Young, Mookie Blaylock, Joe Johnson and Kyle Korver. Marvin Williams Seven seasons, 487 games with the Hawks (11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists) The Hawks selected Marvin Williams No. 2 overall in the 2005 draft. While his reputation as a high lottery pick took several hits over his career, he proved to be a solid role player who averaged double-digit scoring in every year of his tenure, except his rookie season, with the Hawks.

Williams helped the Hawks reach the playoffs in five consecutive seasons (2008-12) after they missed the postseason the previous eight years. He appeared in 42 playoff games, making 27 starts. In two of those five playoff appearances, Williams shot 50% from 3. Shareef Abdur-Rahim Three seasons, 211 games with the Hawks (20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists) The Hawks acquired Shareef Abdur-Rahim from the then-Vancouver Grizzlies in 2001. Abdur-Rahim, who played small forward for much of his early career, made the switch to primarily power forward when he arrived in Atlanta. Abdur-Rahim proved to be a highly productive player for Hawks teams that could not find the right formula for postseason success. The Atlanta native became the sixth-youngest player to reach 10,000 points and ranks among the top five players in points per game in franchise history over the past 25 years. He earned his lone All-Star appearance in his first season with the Hawks.