Georgia Tech’s Haynes, Rutledge named preseason All-ACC

Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes, here scoring against Georgia in November, was named to the all-ACC preseason team along with teammate Keylan Rutledge, an offensive lineman. Haynes rushed for 944 yards last season and added 166 yards receiving. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)

In addition to Haynes’ and Rutledge’s inclusion on the 27-player preseason all-conference team, two Yellow Jackets received votes for preseason ACC player of the year — quarterback Haynes King, who finished second in the voting behind Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, and Haynes, who placed 12th.

Haynes enters the 2025 season as the first Tech running back to rush for at least 900 yards in back-to-back seasons since Jonathan Dwyer in 2008 and 2009. As a junior in 2024, Haynes totaled 1,110 yards from scrimmage (944 rushing, 166 receiving) and 12 touchdowns (nine rushing, three receiving) to earning All-ACC recognition for the second straight year.

As a sophomore in 2023, Haynes moved from wide receiver to running back during fall camp and went on to become Tech’s first 1,000-yard rusher in six years. His 1,257 all-purpose yards in ’23 (1,059 rushing, 151 receiving and 47 on kickoff returns) included 128 in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Rutledge started all 13 games at right guard last season, his first at Tech after transferring from Middle Tennessee, and ranked in the top 10 nationally among offensive linemen in Sports Info Solutions’ Total Points metric.