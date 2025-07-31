Georgia Tech’s Haynes King on watch list for Wuerffel Trophy
Award honors players who use their platforms to serve others and inspire positive change.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King communicates with other quarterbacks, including Aaron Philo, during their first spring football practice at Georgia Tech, Tuesday, March, 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By AJC Sports
44 minutes ago
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King has been named to the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, an award that recognizes players for their exemplary commitment to community service, academic success, and athletic performance.
Regarded by many as college football’s top award for community service, the Wuerffel Trophy honors players who serve others and inspire positive change. Named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from Florida, the award reflects his dedication to leadership and humanitarian work.
King, who was voted a permanent team captain by his teammates in each of his first two seasons at Tech, has volunteered for a number of events and organizations, including Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, the Michael Isenhour Toy Drive, 404 Day of Service and Centennial Academy Charter School. He also has volunteered as a youth football camp counselor.
The Wuerffel Trophy finalists and recipient will be selected by a national voting committee, with input from a fan vote. The 2025 recipient will also serve as Captain of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and will be announced Dec. 12.