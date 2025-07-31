Georgia Tech’s Haynes King on watch list for Wuerffel Trophy

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King communicates with other quarterbacks, including Aaron Philo, during their first spring football practice at Georgia Tech, Tuesday, March, 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Award honors players who use their platforms to serve others and inspire positive change.

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King has been named to the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, an award that recognizes players for their exemplary commitment to community service, academic success, and athletic performance.

Regarded by many as college football’s top award for community service, the Wuerffel Trophy honors players who serve others and inspire positive change. Named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from Florida, the award reflects his dedication to leadership and humanitarian work.