Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech’s Haynes King on watch list for Wuerffel Trophy

Award honors players who use their platforms to serve others and inspire positive change.
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King communicates with other quarterbacks, including Aaron Philo, during their first spring football practice at Georgia Tech, Tuesday, March, 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King communicates with other quarterbacks, including Aaron Philo, during their first spring football practice at Georgia Tech, Tuesday, March, 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By AJC Sports
44 minutes ago

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King has been named to the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, an award that recognizes players for their exemplary commitment to community service, academic success, and athletic performance.

Regarded by many as college football’s top award for community service, the Wuerffel Trophy honors players who serve others and inspire positive change. Named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from Florida, the award reflects his dedication to leadership and humanitarian work.

King, who was voted a permanent team captain by his teammates in each of his first two seasons at Tech, has volunteered for a number of events and organizations, including Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, the Michael Isenhour Toy Drive, 404 Day of Service and Centennial Academy Charter School. He also has volunteered as a youth football camp counselor.

The Wuerffel Trophy finalists and recipient will be selected by a national voting committee, with input from a fan vote. The 2025 recipient will also serve as Captain of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and will be announced Dec. 12.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

The Latest

030525 Georgia Tech Football

Georgia Tech’s Haynes King on watch list for Wuerffel Trophy

44m ago

Georgia Tech volleyball picked to finish sixth in ACC

1h ago

Vote: How many games will Georgia Tech football win in the 2025 season?

Keep Reading

Best Georgia high school football hires this century, ranked 1-50

Georgia Tech adds Troy AD Brent Jones to staff

Georgia Tech OC Buster Faulkner: ‘There’s not another place in the world I’d rather be’

Featured

Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor

Cobb Superior Court Clerk criminally charged after GBI investigation

1h ago

Alaska Airlines subpoenas Delta over trademark dispute

Tom Cousins, joyful developer who shaped lives and Atlanta’s skyline, dies