Georgia Tech guard on Outland Trophy watch list

Rutledge ranked in the top 10 offensive linemen nationally last season in Sports Info Solutions’ total points metric, including a top-five national ranking in run-blocking total points. In pass protection, he had only two “blown blocks” in nearly 400 regular-season attempts, according to SIS. He also helped anchor a Tech offensive front that ranked third nationally in fewest sacks allowed (nine in 13 games) and paved the way for the Yellow Jackets to rank second in the ACC in rushing offense (187.0 yards per game).