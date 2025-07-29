Georgia Tech guard on Outland Trophy watch list

Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge in action in a game against Florida State at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics 2024)

Rutledge was a first-team All-ACC selection last season, his first season at Tech after transferring from Middle Tennessee. He started all 13 games at right guard in ’24, despite being unable to participate in football activities for the entire preseason after sustaining a serious foot injury in a car accident in December 2023 .

Georgia Tech senior guard Keylan Rutledge is one of 50 players on the watch list for the 2025 Outland Trophy, which is presented annually to college football’s top interior lineman.

Rutledge ranked in the top 10 offensive linemen nationally last season in Sports Info Solutions’ total points metric, including a top-five national ranking in run-blocking total points. In pass protection, he had only two “blown blocks” in nearly 400 regular-season attempts, according to SIS. He also helped anchor a Tech offensive front that ranked third nationally in fewest sacks allowed (nine in 13 games) and paved the way for the Yellow Jackets to rank second in the ACC in rushing offense (187.0 yards per game).

Rutledge is one of only 15 guards on the Outland Trophy watch list.

The winner of the 2025 Outland Trophy will be announced Dec. 12.