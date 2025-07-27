Georgia Tech

Former Georgia Tech football coach joins staff at South Carolina

September 17, 2022 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's head coach Geoff Collins reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Ole Miss won 42-0 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By
36 minutes ago

Former Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins has joined the staff at South Carolina as a senior defensive assistant coach, South Carolina announced Sunday.

Collins was fired by Tech in September 2022 after going 10-28 as coach of the Yellow Jackets. He was the defensive coordinator at North Carolina during the 2024 season.

Prior to taking the reins at Tech, Collins compiled 15 wins and led Temple to two bowl games as the coach of the Owls in 2017 and 2018. Collins has also been a defensive coordinators at Florida, Mississippi State, Florida International (2010) and his alma mater Western Carolina (2002-05).

Collins’ coaching career also includes a pair of prior stints at Tech. He first came to Atlanta as a graduate assistant (1999-2000), then tight ends coach (2001) under coach George O’Leary from 1999-2001, followed by a year as director of player personnel under coach Chan Gailey in 2006.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

