Falcons’ Bijan Robinson spent month working out with Christian McCaffrey

FLOWERY BRANCH — It was kind like “Back to School” day for the Falcons.
Running back Bijan Robinson had a good “What I did over the summer” story Wednesday, as the Falcons reported for training camp.
He spent a month over the offseason working out with San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey and Washington wide receiver Luke McCaffrey in the Studio City neighborhood in Los Angeles.
Robinson, who had 365 touches last season, is coming off a Pro Bowl selection. He replaced Eagles running back Saquon Barkley in the All-Star events.
“It was great,” Robinson said of the workouts. “Me and him, just giving each other so many tips. Just feeding off the knowledge from each other on the field. We worked for a whole month.”
Christian McCaffrey, 29, was the NFL’s offensive player of the year in 2023 and helped power the 49ers to the Super Bowl. Last season, he played in four games after suffering from Achilles tendinitis and a posterior cruciate ligament injury.
“I got to see how he worked,” Robinson said. “He got to see how I worked. We got to put it together. It was really cool. Two guys coming together. Just trying to make each other better.”
Over the 2024 offseason, Robinson said he wanted to be utilized like the 49ers used McCaffrey. Falcons coach Raheem Morris supported the notion.
Robinson rushed 304 times for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also caught 61 passes for 431 yards and a touchdown.
“He taught me a whole bunch of nuanced moves that I got to learn on the field,” Robinson said. “I did the same with him. I think it was just really cool having a vet like McCaffrey be a brother to me as well so I can learn all of the cool things that he’s done on the field and vice versa.”
There was one major takeaway from Robinson.
“His recovery is top notch,” Robinson said. “He’ll make sure that like he’s recovered all the way before every training session. He wants to make sure he’s feeling 100%.”
Robinson plans to implement some of McCaffrey’s recovery techniques, which include using a hyperbaric chamber and pool workouts.
“It’s only right to want to make sure that your body is at top-tier shape before you go on the field, no matter what it is,” Robinson said. “If it’s a light day or a hard day, you want to always make sure that you’re ready to go.”
Robinson had taken pride in going hard in all of the workouts during training camp, which can be grueling in the summer heat.
“For me to give my all, I have to be in top shape,” Robinson said. “We were working really hard on the field this summer, but after the amount of recovery we did, it was a lot. I’m going to continue do that. I mean, I felt like super, super great this summer. It was all because of how we came back and recovered our bodies.
“After every camp practice and lift, I’m going to make sure that I do the same thing so I can give it my all every practice.”
Robinson and the McCaffreys also did some cutting edge, experimental work.
“There was this thing called the Stratosphere,” Robinson said. “It’s a new innovation. We were like 18,000 feet in the air, but we were in a machine. The scientist’s name is Bobby (Stroupe); he created it. It was like the coolest thing ever.”
The pool workouts also were new for Robinson.
“Pool recovery was very good for my body,” Robinson said. “I was trying to see how that was. … Seeing new technology and good things, it just (put) me in a better place with my body. It was pretty cool.”
The 49ers will be trying to rebound after going 6-11 last season. The Falcons are trying to end their streak of seven consecutive losing seasons.
The Falcons will play the 49ers on Oct. 19.
The two fleet running backs also discussed how to approach the coming season.
“Always focus on the moment that you’re in that week and don’t look ahead because … that’s how you lose a game,” Robinson said. “Your focus is not all the way into that week.”
Robinson was excited to be back at the team’s facilities.
“It’s the best feeling,” Robinson said. “It’s the first day so everybody is keyed in and excited to be here. I’m super-excited to be here and see everybody with smiles on their faces. I think everybody is really excited of the product that we have right now. Obviously, we have to go out there and do it.”
