Falcons’ Bijan Robinson spent month working out with Christian McCaffrey

Robinson plans to implement some of McCaffrey’s recovery techniques, which include using a hyperbaric chamber and pool workouts.

“It’s only right to want to make sure that your body is at top-tier shape before you go on the field, no matter what it is,” Robinson said. “If it’s a light day or a hard day, you want to always make sure that you’re ready to go.”

Robinson had taken pride in going hard in all of the workouts during training camp, which can be grueling in the summer heat.

“For me to give my all, I have to be in top shape,” Robinson said. “We were working really hard on the field this summer, but after the amount of recovery we did, it was a lot. I’m going to continue do that. I mean, I felt like super, super great this summer. It was all because of how we came back and recovered our bodies.

“After every camp practice and lift, I’m going to make sure that I do the same thing so I can give it my all every practice.”

Robinson and the McCaffreys also did some cutting edge, experimental work.

“There was this thing called the Stratosphere,” Robinson said. “It’s a new innovation. We were like 18,000 feet in the air, but we were in a machine. The scientist’s name is Bobby (Stroupe); he created it. It was like the coolest thing ever.”

The pool workouts also were new for Robinson.

“Pool recovery was very good for my body,” Robinson said. “I was trying to see how that was. … Seeing new technology and good things, it just (put) me in a better place with my body. It was pretty cool.”

The 49ers will be trying to rebound after going 6-11 last season. The Falcons are trying to end their streak of seven consecutive losing seasons.

The Falcons will play the 49ers on Oct. 19.

The two fleet running backs also discussed how to approach the coming season.

“Always focus on the moment that you’re in that week and don’t look ahead because … that’s how you lose a game,” Robinson said. “Your focus is not all the way into that week.”

Robinson was excited to be back at the team’s facilities.

“It’s the best feeling,” Robinson said. “It’s the first day so everybody is keyed in and excited to be here. I’m super-excited to be here and see everybody with smiles on their faces. I think everybody is really excited of the product that we have right now. Obviously, we have to go out there and do it.”