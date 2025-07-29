Atlanta Braves Braves Report: Trade wars Plus: New Stripers GM

Hi all, it’s AJ Willingham in for Tyler who’s attending an important life event. Rude. Unfortunately, since the last time I filled in, not much has changed for the Braves’ postseason prospects. Instead, it’s time to talk trades. WHO STAYS, WHO’S DEALT Credit: Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Say hi to new Brave Carlos Carrasco.

New player unlocked: Carlos Carrasco, lately of the New York Yankees, will now don the A after the Braves traded him for everyone’s favorite player, Cash Considerations. Pen still playing on fumes: The 38-year-old Venezuelan will fill in on a Braves rotation fully decimated by injuries. Who’s next? The AJC’s Gabriel Burns has three names lined up: Marcell Ozuna: The DH and most obvious trade prospect may have heated up his value after mashing a two-run homer against Kansas City Monday night. In general though, he’s had a tough year, and the Braves have options at DH.

The DH and most obvious trade prospect may have heated up his value after mashing a two-run homer against Kansas City Monday night. In general though, he’s had a tough year, and the Braves have options at DH. Raisel Iglesias: The 35-year-old righty is one of two relievers who could be packing their bags. He’s done great work with the Braves, but his age and tenure make him a good piece to fill a bullpen — someone else’s, that is.

The 35-year-old righty is one of two relievers who could be packing their bags. He’s done great work with the Braves, but his age and tenure make him a good piece to fill a bullpen — someone else’s, that is. Pierce Johnson: The 34-year-old righty (and Hanshin Tigers vet!) has had a good year, and could be an affordable pen option for the right team.

UP NEXT The Braves continue their series against the Royals in Kansas City tonight after taking the first game Monday. 📺 Time: 7:40 p.m. at Kaufman Stadium ⚾ Pitching probables: Braves: Erick Fedde (5.22 ERA over 20 games)

Erick Fedde (5.22 ERA over 20 games) Royals: Seth Lugo (2.95 ERA over 19 games) 📝 The scouting report: The Braves will take their exciting new acquisition from the St. Louis Cardinals for a spin on the mound. He takes the place of Grant Holmes, who’s on the 60-day IL.

NEW GM FOR GWINNETT Credit: Daniel Varnado/AJC Come on down (up?) to CoolRay field this summer. The Gwinnett Stripers named Joe Harrington as their new general manager today. Harrington has a long history with the Braves franchise and Georgia baseball in general. He was most recently with Kennesaw State Athletics.

Before that, he was president of the Florida Fire Frogs, the Braves’ Florida State League High-A team, and held several positions with other minor league operations. How are the Stripers doing? Unfortunately, as above, so below. They’re hanging at an unenviable 41-61. Good news, though: they’re about to start a fun home stand against the Durham Bulls. NL EAST OPPO RESEARCH 🔔 Philadelphia Phillies: The Phils, just 1.5 games behind the New York Mets, are in the hunt for some outfield and bullpen help ahead of the July 31 trade deadline. Experts are predicting a blockbuster deal, and knowing our luck, it will happen the second I press send on this email.

🍊 New York Mets: The division-leading Mets added lefty Gregory Soto to their pen last week, and he’s already producing. (No relation to Juan, but can you imagine? Drama!) They could still use another arm, as well as bolster their center field stock as they make a run for the postseason. 🦅 Washington Nationals: You know it’s bad when the Nats are considering trading All-Star starter MacKenzie Gore. There’s definitely league-wide interest. 🐟 Miami Marlins: The Marlins are also a baseball team! Geez, I’m so used to them being at the bottom of the division I don’t know what to do now that they’re not. PHOTO OF THE DAY Credit: Charlie Riedel/AP Just a pretty shot from last night's 10-7 win over the Royals. When I filled in for the Braves Report during Spring Training, I waxed poetic on the virtues of meaningless baseball. While the Braves may be effectively lame ducks this season, look at the bright side: this gives you a chance to enjoy some baseball for baseball’s sake, and to look forward to better days.