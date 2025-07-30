Braves Report: Déjà vu all over again

From the start of his 2021 season (when he suffered his first ACL tear) through Tuesday, injuries had limited Ronald Acuña Jr. to playing in 62% of the team’s regular-season games, not to mention missing the 2021 World Series run.

Hey there. Sometimes, a season just ain’t fair. I’m here to limp with y’all through the trade deadline and maybe surprise with a win or two.

Ronald Acuña Jr., the 2023 National League MVP, who returned from a torn ACL in his right knee May 23 and has played at top form since, is out again.

The Braves put him on the 10-day injured list with tightness in his right Achilles tendon. Acuña said he initially tweaked the Achilles on Monday night at Kauffman Stadium while racing around the bases from first to home.

Manager Brian Snitker removed Acuña in the top of the sixth inning Tuesday after he unsuccessfully chased Vinnie Pasquantino’s fly ball into the right-center gap.

“I think it definitely got worse (Tuesday). I told them (Monday), and everyone said, ‘Hey, take the day if you want to; you can have the day off.' But I've just missed so much time already through injures, I don't want to miss any more time." - Acuña said through team interpreter Francisco García after the game

This is Acuña’s second injury since returning from a torn ACL in his right knee May 23. Since returning from the ACL tear, he has hit .306 with 14 home runs in 196 at-bats while making a number of stellar defensive plays.