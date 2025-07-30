Ronald Acuña Jr. removed from Braves game with Achilles tightness

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, July 28, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Manager Brian Snitker made the move to pull Acuña after he unsuccessfully chased Vinnie Pasquantino’s fly ball into the gap that bounced into the stands for a ground-rule double. Acuña appeared to run with some caution as he pursued the ball, decelerating with care. Earlier in the game, he had been similarly measured trying to catch a foul ball that he could not reach in time.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Braves star right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed from Tuesday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals with the team on the field in the bottom of the sixth inning. The team announced that it was because of tightness in his right Achilles.

After the ground-rule double, reliever Enyel De Los Santos threw one pitch to the next batter and then Eli White came out to replace Acuña, who at first wagged his finger to apparently indicate that he didn’t want to come out of the game.

Acuña jogged off the field, entered the dugout and then left down the tunnel leading to the clubhouse.

It is Acuña’s second injury since returning from a torn ACL in his right knee May 23. He missed one game with tightness in his lower back after a July 8 weightlifting session. Since returning from the ACL tear, he is hitting .306 with 14 home runs in 196 at-bats.

After seven innings, the Braves trailed 9-4.