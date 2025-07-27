Atlanta United Atlanta United’s frustrations mount after another draw Team takes 1-0 lead for eighth time this season only to salvage 2-2 tie against Seattle. Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United In a postgame interview, Atlanta United defender Derrick Williams (pictured) held teammate Luke Brennan accountable for what Williams said was ill-advised pressing of Seattle's centerbacks in the second half of the 2-2 draw on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Derrick Williams slammed his hand into the turf, sending small black pellets into the air. Atlanta United had just given up a goal to Seattle on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Williams was the only defender left to try to defend three Seattle attackers.

After the match, Williams, typically collected and insightful after Atlanta United matches, was a changed man after the 2-2 draw — its fourth tie in the last five matches. Atlanta United (4-11-9) has taken a 1-0 lead eight times this season. It has won just two of those. Atlanta United dominated Seattle in the first half, but poor decision-making in the second half resulted in the draw and exemplified why the team has difficulty holding leads. Williams felt aggrieved after Seattle's first goal in the 54th minute, which tied the match at 1. Williams said he doesn't see Seattle get into situations like the 3-on-1.

He was also beaten for a header on Seattle’s second goal, which appeared destined to be the winner until Alexey Miranchuk scored in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

Seattle’s first goal came because Stian Gregersen failed to head a long clearance near midfield. The ball bounced to Pedro de la Vega, leaving Williams to try to defend three people. Gregersen was hip-checked by Seattle’s Albert Rusnak, who made no attempt to go for the ball and could have been called for a foul. “I don’t think he (Gregersen) realized there was another player outside him, so we have to read that situation and make sure we win that challenge,” manager Ronny Deila said. Williams said part of the issue in the second half was winger Luke Brennan, making his second start, began pressing the centerbacks when they had the ball. Williams said Brennan didn’t do that in the first half. Pressing the centerback wasn’t part of the plan, and it created space behind that Seattle began to use to create overloads and put pressure on Atlanta United. It’s unusual for one teammate to hold another accountable in postmatch interviews.

“When they do that overload it just makes it tough,” Williams said. “So, small things like that, that make a big difference, so we just have to keep what we are doing, stick to the game plan and we just don’t.” Seattle’s first goal didn’t come from one of those overloads, but pressing the wrong player is an example of what has contributed to the team having a minus-15 goal difference in minutes 46-60. Deila didn’t point out a difference in the press. Instead, he pointed to a difference in energy. “In the end of the first half, I saw that we started getting a little more tired, and that just carried over to the second half,” he said. “I think that is what is happening: We have players that drop (energy) in the second half, so we don’t want the ball enough, don’t move enough, has the ball too much. And then we start to play straight on instead of switching the point of attack, which is when we have good opportunities.”

The second goal started with a turnover by Atlanta United. It continued with two poor clearances and ended with Osaze De Rosario, who came from what may have been an offsides position behind Williams, stepping in front of him for a close-range header in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Williams said he thought De Rosario was offsides. “The second was a cross that we have to stop, and also, it was three against one inside the box as well,” Deila said. “These are the same things we have been talking about many times now, but I see a lot of improvement. I see us pressing better, we are more organized and we are creating more chances.” Williams was disappointed in the result, which stretched Atlanta United’s winless streak to eight, and how the team played in the second half. He may also be feeling pressure because Atlanta United Sporting Director Chris Henderson is rebuilding the position group. The team signed Enea Mihaj, who made his debut as a sub against Seattle, and acquired Juan Berrocal on loan. Berrocal attended the match. He is waiting on his work visa. Williams, 32, is in the last year of his contract. Atlanta United holds an option for next season. Luis Abram, another centerback in the last year of his contract, could be seen carrying a large bag as he left the locker room after the match. He didn’t play Saturday.