A Georgia high school football player died following a medical emergency at practice Tuesday.
The player was identified as MiKah King in a statement from Arabia Mountain High School principal Tanya J. Mason.
“The entire King family is in our thoughts and prayers, and we ask that you keep them lifted in love and comfort as they navigate this heartbreaking moment,“ Mason said in the statement.
King was a sophomore at Arabia Mountain, according to the football team’s roster on MaxPreps.
The first official day for football practice, as regulated by the GHSA, is July 28. However, teams are permitted to participate in acclimatization practices this week, where athletes can wear helmets but no pads.
The DeKalb County School District said it has grief counselors at the school to support the students and staff.
