Georgia basketball will host Georgia Tech on Nov. 14 in the 201st meeting of the Peach State rivalry known as “Clean Old-Fashioned Hate.”

It will be a big weekend in Athens, as the football program hosts to Texas at Sanford Stadium the next day.

Georgia basketball, already projected as a No. 10-seed in next year’s NCAA tournament by ESPN bracketology, won last year’s game against the Yellow Jackets, 77-69, at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion.