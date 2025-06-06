Georgia Bulldogs
UGA basketball to host Tech on eve of highly anticipated home football game

Georgia head coach Mike White reacts to a play during the first half against South Carolina at Stegeman Coliseum, Jan. 28, 2025, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

1 hour ago

Georgia basketball will host Georgia Tech on Nov. 14 in the 201st meeting of the Peach State rivalry known as “Clean Old-Fashioned Hate.”

It will be a big weekend in Athens, as the football program hosts to Texas at Sanford Stadium the next day.

Georgia basketball, already projected as a No. 10-seed in next year’s NCAA tournament by ESPN bracketology, won last year’s game against the Yellow Jackets, 77-69, at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion.

The Bulldogs have won seven of the past nine meetings against Georgia Tech.

Coach Mike White’s 2025-26 squad returns a nucleus from last season’s team, which reached the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015.

Starters Blue Cain and Dylan James return, in addition to Somto Cyril, a hulking 6-foot-11, 260-pound presence.

Georgia has also brought in transfers forward Kannon Catchings (BYU) and Saint Mary’s guard Jordan Ross.

UGA’s incoming freshman class is also noteworthy, including Jacob Wilkins, son of Georgia great and NBA star Dominique Wilkins, and 6-foot-8 IMG post Kareem Stagg.

Georgia won a record 15 games at Stegeman Coliseum last season, improving to 41-13 during White’s previous three years leading the program.

About the Author

Mike is in his eighth season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 30 years of collegiate sports multimedia experience, 25 of them in the SEC including beat writer stops at Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and now Georgia. Mike was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.

Georgia’s Daniel Jackson celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning against Binghamton in their NCAA Regional game at Foley Field, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Craig Dandridge-Georgia football recruiting-UGA football recruiting

Credit: Jeff Sentell

The Atlanta Beltline has plans for a $3 million pilot program to bring autonomous vehicles to the Westside Trail. Beltline officials have proposed a 12-month trial featuring four driverless shuttles from Beep. (Handout)

Credit: Handout

