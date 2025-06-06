Georgia basketball will host Georgia Tech on Nov. 14 in the 201st meeting of the Peach State rivalry known as “Clean Old-Fashioned Hate.”
It will be a big weekend in Athens, as the football program hosts to Texas at Sanford Stadium the next day.
Georgia basketball, already projected as a No. 10-seed in next year’s NCAA tournament by ESPN bracketology, won last year’s game against the Yellow Jackets, 77-69, at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion.
The Bulldogs have won seven of the past nine meetings against Georgia Tech.
Coach Mike White’s 2025-26 squad returns a nucleus from last season’s team, which reached the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015.
Starters Blue Cain and Dylan James return, in addition to Somto Cyril, a hulking 6-foot-11, 260-pound presence.
Georgia has also brought in transfers forward Kannon Catchings (BYU) and Saint Mary’s guard Jordan Ross.
UGA’s incoming freshman class is also noteworthy, including Jacob Wilkins, son of Georgia great and NBA star Dominique Wilkins, and 6-foot-8 IMG post Kareem Stagg.
Georgia won a record 15 games at Stegeman Coliseum last season, improving to 41-13 during White’s previous three years leading the program.
