Breaking: Family announces birth of brain-dead Georgia woman’s son by C-section
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

The case to win the NFC South: Falcons projected to have top-10 offense

Atlanta’s retooled defense must make major strides under new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.
Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge is chased after breaking the tackle during overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Last season the Falcons swept the Bucs, but collapsed down the stretch and kicked away a three-game lead. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2024)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge is chased after breaking the tackle during overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Last season the Falcons swept the Bucs, but collapsed down the stretch and kicked away a three-game lead. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2024)
By
1 hour ago

With the offseason complete, let’s examine the Falcons’ case to win the NFC South in 2025.

Tampa Bay has won the past four division titles and likely will enter the season as the favorite. The Panthers still are rebuilding and the aging Saints have fallen off.

Last season the Falcons swept the Bucs, but collapsed down the stretch and kicked away a three-game lead. The Falcons started 6-3 and finished 8-9 to post their seventh consecutive losing season. The Falcons have not qualified for the playoffs since 2017.

ExploreFalcons’ Michael Penix Jr. finding his voice ahead of second NFL season

If the Falcons are going to fly, the offense, with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at the controls, will have to carry the team in the offensively driven NFL.

The Falcons are projected to have the 10th best offense in the league by Pro Football & Sports Network.

The rankings combine various stats and analytics: yards per play; points per drive; turnover percentage; success rate against the run and pass; third-down conversion rate; red-zone efficiency; pressure percentage when not blitzing; and various expected points added measures against both the run and pass. They are then weighted and a final score is given that is converted to a traditional letter grade.

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. speaks to members of the media at the team's training facility on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Flowery Branch. If the Falcons are going to fly, the offense, with quarterback Penix at the controls, will have to carry the team in the offensively driven NFL. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Detroit Lions, who led the league in scoring last season at 33.2 points per game, were the No. 1 ranked team.

The Falcons’ offense averaged 32 points per game with Penix at the controls over the final three games of last season.

“For the Atlanta Falcons to sneak into the top 10 in a year that featured the demise of Kirk Cousins and the insertion of a rookie at the worst possible time was amazing,” according to PFSN. “Bijan Robinson is as gifted as any running back in the game today, and (wide receiver) Drake London has established himself as a legitimate top threat in an above-average passing attack.”

ExploreFalcons’ Drake London ‘won’t be underappreciated’ much longer

The development of Penix will be key, but it was noted that the team has invested heavily in the offense, which should feature seven former first-round picks (five taken within the top 10 picks).

“It stands to reason that this could be viewed as a floor ranking, with the median being a few slots higher,” according to PFSN.

In addition to the Lions, the Ravens, Bucs, Bills, Cardinals, Commanders, Bengals, Packers and 49ers are rated ahead of the Falcons.

Last season, the Falcons beat the Bucs 36-30 on Oct. 3 to move to 3-2. The Falcons prevailed 31-26 on Oct. 27 in Tampa, Florida, to improve to 5-3.

Injuries could change things. Bucs defensive tackle Calijah Kancey didn’t play in the first meeting, and six-time Pro Bowl and six-time All-Pro wide receiver Mike Evans didn’t play in the second meeting.

While the Falcons were closing the season by losing six of their final eight games, the Bucs won five of their final eight to overtake the Falcons and claim the division title at 10-7.

ExploreKirk Cousins reports to work for Falcons, vows to ‘stay ready’ as backup

The Falcons will open the season against the Bucs on Sept. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They will not play again until Week 15, when they meet Dec. 11 in Tampa.

To win the NFC South, the Falcons’ retooled defense must make major strides under new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

The Falcons invested heavily in their pass-rush this offseason. They signed veteran Leonard Floyd during free agency. The former Georgia standout has 66.5 career sacks.

The Falcons also drafted former Georgia standout Jalon Walker in the first round (15th overall) of the draft and traded back into the first round to draft former Tennessee standout James Pearce Jr. (26th overall).

Falcons first round draft picks Jalon Walker (left) and James Pearce Jr. hold up their jerseys during a news conference on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Flowery Branch. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Most of the top pass-rush prospects don’t make an immediate impact. Per Football Reference, since sacks became an official statistic in 1982, only 27 of 428 linemen and linebackers drafted in the first round recorded 10 sacks or more as rookies.

Vic Beasley, who was drafted in 2015, had four sacks as a rookie for the Falcons. Khalil Mack, who was making the jump from the University of Buffalo to the NFL, had four sacks as a rookie in 2014. J.J. Watt had 5.5 sacks as a rookie in 2011 and T.J. Watt had seven sacks in 2017.

ExploreRead more about the Falcons

Jevon Kearse led the rookie group with 14.5 sacks for the Titans in 1999.

Also, the Falcons must stabilize their field-goal kicking situation. Former Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo missed nine field goals last season before going on injured reserve with a right hip injury. Lenny Krieg, an international player from German, was signed to compete for the position after a fine showing at the NFL scouting combine.

If the offense continues to flourish under Penix, the defense gets some teeth and field goals are being made, the Falcons have a path to the NFC South title.

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts caught 47 passes for 602 yards and four touchdowns last season, fewer receptions and yards than he produced in the season before. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2024)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

OPINION

It’s past time for Kyle Pitts to deliver for the Falcons

Kyle Pitts enters the final year of his contract with the Atlanta Falcons. Will the tight end ever live up to the promise of being a top-five pick and Pro Bowler as a rookie?

MICHAEL CUNNINGHAM

Kirk Cousins reports to work for Falcons, vows to ‘stay ready’ as backup

The Falcons could have fined Cousins up to $100,000 if he didn’t show up for minicamp. But why forfeit money for three days of the kind of work he'd be doing anyway?

Braves can turn this season around. They’ve done it before.

Braves need 55 wins for a wild card spot. They have 95 chances to get them.

The Latest

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (center) with (from left) brother Mishon, dad Michael Penix Sr., mom Takisha Penix and brother Mekhi. (Photo courtesy of the Penix family).

Credit: (Photo courtesy of the Penix family)

Love and discipline: Michael Penix Jr. received both from his dad

Falcons announce 11 open practices during training camp

Cousins, rookies and injuries: 5 takeaways as Falcons wrap minicamp

Featured

Since 2023, customers of Georgia Power, which operates Plant Vogtle, have experienced six PSC-approved rate hikes. Polls open Tuesday for primary elections to select candidates for Georgia’s powerful utility regulatory board. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Today’s primary could help determine how much you pay for electricity

It’s the first time Georgia’s approximately 8.4 million registered voters have had the opportunity to vote in a Public Service Commission primary election in three years.

Atlanta finally has new tree protection rules. Some say it’s not enough.

Several Atlanta City Council members said they believe more needs to be done to protect trees in the “city in the forest."

42m ago

Feds say Georgia tax preparer’s fraud likely cost the U.S. millions

Years of fraud by a Georgia tax return preparer has likely cost the IRS millions of dollars, the Justice Department says in a lawsuit seeking to put her out of business.