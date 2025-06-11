Projected picks at No. 13

CBS - Kasparas Jakucionis G | Illinois | 6-foot-5 | 205 pounds | 15 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 31.8% 3P%

A big guard that’s not afraid to crash the glass. Scouts have praised Jakucionis for having a high basketball IQ, with a crafty handle that allows him to get to his spots.

Yahoo Sports - Jase Richardson G | Michigan St. | 6-1 | 178 | 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 41.2% 3P%

The Hawks hosted Richardson for a workout this week, and they could get a versatile guard who could operate the pick-and-roll, as well as get them a bucket from midrange.

ESPN - Joan Beringer C | Cedevita Olimpija, Adriatic | 5.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 1.4 blocks

Jonathan Givony’s choice, Beringer might be considered more of a project but he offers the Hawks depth at center with Capela and Nance entering free agency.

Egor Demin G | Brigham Young | 6-8 | 199 | 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 27.3% 3P%

Jeremy Woo projects Demin could give the Hawks the best value at No. 13. The combination of Demin’s size, ballhandling and passing make him an intriguing prospect for the Hawks.

The Ringer - Cedric Coward G | Washington St. | 6-5 | 213 | 17.7 points, 7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 40% 3P%

Coward’s combination of size, strength and developing skills in the paint could give the Hawks another player that can go out and generate points, something they needed more of last season.

Projected picks at No. 22

CBS - Coward

Coward plays more on the wing but has the ability to create his own looks but can also make good passes and smart reads for others.

Yahoo Sports - Noah Penda F | Le Mans Sarthe Basket | 6-8 | 225 | 10.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 31.8% 3P%

The French forward is a quick processor and has plenty of versatility on the defensive end that would make his adjustment to the Hawks system fairly seamless.

ESPN - Coward

Givony’s choice, the wing from Washington State could bolster the Hawks’ need for more consistent shooting from the perimeter.

Maxime Raynaud PF/C | Stanford | 7-0| 237 | 20.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 34.5% 3P%

The Hawks will need more depth at center, and Reynaud, Woo’s choice, gives them a combination of size and ability to stretch the floor.

The Ringer - Ryan Kalkbrenner C | Creighton | 7-1 | 257 | 19.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 34.4% 3P%

It doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility that the Hawks address their need for a big with pick No. 22, according to The Ringer. But they could get some value in terms of size down low that would be enough of a deterrent for players looking to attack.