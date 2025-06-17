The Falcons are set to spend the most on player salaries for the 2025 season in the NFL, according to a salary cap analysis by Lineups.com.
With quarterback Kirk Cousins leading the way with $40 million in salary, the Falcons have a total payroll of $284,131,702 across 71 players, which averages $4,001,854.
The study analyzed data from Spotrac.com to determine which NFL teams invest the most in their players. They looked at both total team spending and average salary per player.
The Colts ($281.1 million), Commanders ($279.4 million), Chiefs ($275.6 million) and Bengals ($273.5 million) round out the top five highest-paid teams in the NFL.
Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott has the highest individual salary at $52.9 million.
The Buccaneers, who have won the past four NFC South titles, have the 10th-highest salary at $267.9 million.
The Saints, who finished tied for last place in the NFC South last season, have the second-lowest salary in the league at $216.5 million.
Cousins, who’s set to be the Falcons’ backup quarterback this season, has the seventh-highest salary in the league.
He was signed to a four-year contract worth up to $180 million over the 2024 offseason. He started 14 games last season before being benched. After the season, he revealed that he had an injury.
Prescott is followed by Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford ($49.6 million), Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ($46.1 million), Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ($46.5 million), Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray ($43.3 million), Bills quarterback Josh Allen ($41.3 million) and then Cousins.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ($39.1 million), Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield ($38.2 million) and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert ($37.3 million) round out the top 10.
