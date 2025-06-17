The Falcons are set to spend the most on player salaries for the 2025 season in the NFL, according to a salary cap analysis by Lineups.com.

With quarterback Kirk Cousins leading the way with $40 million in salary, the Falcons have a total payroll of $284,131,702 across 71 players, which averages $4,001,854.

The study analyzed data from Spotrac.com to determine which NFL teams invest the most in their players. They looked at both total team spending and average salary per player.