Should the Hawks opt to trade both or either of their picks, they likely won’t move up any higher than to No. 7.

The Hawks likely haven’t deemed any player on the roster as untouchable. But there are some foundational pieces the team would be wary of moving. Players such as Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu make up the Hawks’ core and starting five.

From the second unit, Kobe Bufkin, Mo Gueye, Georges Niang, Terance Mann and Vit Krejci could bring a return. So, the Hawks could pair any of those players with one or both of the picks not only to move up in the draft but to create more salary-cap flexibility.

Reports have surfaced that the Hawks have an interest in moving up to select Duke’s Khaman Maluach. A center from South Sudan, Maluach has been playing since he was 13 years old, but his skills have scouts believing he has tremendous potential.

Maluach is projected to go anywhere from the No. 7 overall pick to as low as No. 14. So, the Hawks could stand pat and see if the center falls to them at No. 13.

But the Hawks still have several options at center who aren’t expected to go in the lottery. They could opt to trade back in the draft for future assets and still get a solid backup big, as well as address the need for a backup point guard.

Whatever the Hawks decide, they’ll have to maximize their options in this year’s draft. Next year’s first-round pick will be a pick swap with the Spurs. Then the 2027 first-rounder also will head to San Antonio.

So, the Hawks will have to make the best decision possible to get back on track in building a team that can contend.