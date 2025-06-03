The Hawks have a couple of windows available in the coming months to try to make the team better — and a few things to think about as they decide how to improve the roster.
This year’s draft class has a lot more prospects touted as franchise changers by NBA draft analysts than last year’s draft class had. This class is filled with athletic ability and quick processors who could transition to the NBA quickly.
The free-agent class may not have as much punch, with several teams already locking their top talents into long-term deals.
Here are a few things the Hawks could be keeping in mind this offseason.
The NBA draft
The Hawks currently hold two draft picks. Though both sit outside the top 10, Atlanta can draft some key long-term contributors to their roster. They currently have picks13 and 22, after draft picks from the Kings and Pelicans (via the Lakers) were conveyed.
The 2025 draft has plenty of depth beyond the top prospects, allowing teams the opportunity to find talent far deeper into the rounds than the year before.
This year’s draft is, of course, headlined by presumptive No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, who is expected to go to the Mavericks.
Although the Mavericks likely will keep the No. 1 pick, the Hawks could build a couple of creative packages to offer while trying to move up. This year’s draft has plenty of wings and a couple of bigs projected to go in the top 10.
As of now, though, the Hawks can use the two picks they have to address some of their need for size, as well as a viable backup point guard.
Draft analysts place guard Jase Richardson or center Danny Wolf among the players to go at No. 13, while forwards Noah Penda and Collin Murray-Boyles are possibilities to go to the Hawks at No. 22.
NBA free agency
While the Hawks could take care of some positional needs in the draft, the other key time to do so would be during free agency. NBA teams can begin negotiating with free agents at 6 p.m. June 30 and then begin signing them at 12:01 a.m. July 1.
So, the Hawks will have to think of ways to sell potential free agents on coming to Atlanta.
The city has myriad food options, activities, as well as the world’s busiest airport that could get them where they need to go.
But the Hawks will have to convince free agents they are a franchise committed to winning. To do so, they will have to show they are committed to using all of the resources available to build them into a long-term contending team.
Salary cap
One thing in the way is the lack of salary-cap space. At the moment, the Hawks have roughly $147 million in salary committed to 11 players.
They could spend up to the luxury-tax threshold, which is $48.9 million. Fortunately for the Hawks, they have some trade exceptions under their belt and could send up to $46 million more in salary than they bring back under the salary-matching rules.
In theory, the Hawks could sign a free agent to the midlevel exception for a salary starting around $14 million and still have at least $35 million remaining from their trade exceptions.
