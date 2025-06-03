Breaking: A deal for WSB-TV? Atlanta News First owner interested in storied station.
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks

How the Hawks might approach the NBA draft and free agency

Atlanta has two picks to improve its roster.
Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder has a few things to think about as the organization decides how to improve the roster. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder has a few things to think about as the organization decides how to improve the roster. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
17 minutes ago

The Hawks have a couple of windows available in the coming months to try to make the team better — and a few things to think about as they decide how to improve the roster.

This year’s draft class has a lot more prospects touted as franchise changers by NBA draft analysts than last year’s draft class had. This class is filled with athletic ability and quick processors who could transition to the NBA quickly.

The free-agent class may not have as much punch, with several teams already locking their top talents into long-term deals.

Here are a few things the Hawks could be keeping in mind this offseason.

The NBA draft

The Hawks currently hold two draft picks. Though both sit outside the top 10, Atlanta can draft some key long-term contributors to their roster. They currently have picks13 and 22, after draft picks from the Kings and Pelicans (via the Lakers) were conveyed.

The 2025 draft has plenty of depth beyond the top prospects, allowing teams the opportunity to find talent far deeper into the rounds than the year before.

This year’s draft is, of course, headlined by presumptive No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, who is expected to go to the Mavericks.

Although the Mavericks likely will keep the No. 1 pick, the Hawks could build a couple of creative packages to offer while trying to move up. This year’s draft has plenty of wings and a couple of bigs projected to go in the top 10.

As of now, though, the Hawks can use the two picks they have to address some of their need for size, as well as a viable backup point guard.

Draft analysts place guard Jase Richardson or center Danny Wolf among the players to go at No. 13, while forwards Noah Penda and Collin Murray-Boyles are possibilities to go to the Hawks at No. 22.

NBA free agency

While the Hawks could take care of some positional needs in the draft, the other key time to do so would be during free agency. NBA teams can begin negotiating with free agents at 6 p.m. June 30 and then begin signing them at 12:01 a.m. July 1.

So, the Hawks will have to think of ways to sell potential free agents on coming to Atlanta.

The city has myriad food options, activities, as well as the world’s busiest airport that could get them where they need to go.

But the Hawks will have to convince free agents they are a franchise committed to winning. To do so, they will have to show they are committed to using all of the resources available to build them into a long-term contending team.

Salary cap

One thing in the way is the lack of salary-cap space. At the moment, the Hawks have roughly $147 million in salary committed to 11 players.

They could spend up to the luxury-tax threshold, which is $48.9 million. Fortunately for the Hawks, they have some trade exceptions under their belt and could send up to $46 million more in salary than they bring back under the salary-matching rules.

In theory, the Hawks could sign a free agent to the midlevel exception for a salary starting around $14 million and still have at least $35 million remaining from their trade exceptions.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder talks with Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) during the second half of their game against the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena, in Atlanta, March, 14, 2025. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Re-signing Hawks guard entering free agency is team’s top priority

The Hawks want to re-sign Caris LeVert who provided the Hawks with plenty of scoring off the bench. They acquired at the trade deadline in February.

Falcons’ Kyle Pitts doesn’t make first round in PFN’s 2021 redraft

Atlanta is awarded defensive player of the year, cornerback Patrick Surtain II

Can Timberwolves keep Randle, Reid, and Alexander-Walker? Connelly says continuity is best

The Latest

Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder talks with Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) during the second half of their game against the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena, in Atlanta, March, 14, 2025. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Re-signing Hawks guard entering free agency is team’s top priority

‘Larger than life’: Family of Dikembe Mutombo to host public memorial

Hawks guard Dyson Daniels named to NBA All-Defensive first team

Featured

Dave Wilkinson of the Atlanta Police Foundation addressed questions about the Public Safety Training Center facility, its location and the concerns of the community, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Court orders Atlanta Police Foundation to release training center records

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick ordered all documents related to the training center be handed over within 30 days.

Surplus tax refunds of up to $500 are on their way to Georgia residents

Extra tax refunds should begin arriving for eligible Georgians as soon as this week.

County officers accused of corruption in third lawsuit alleging phony murder charges

A Floyd County man cleared of murder after more than 22 years in prison is suing the county and investigators he says set him up.