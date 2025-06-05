Hometown Thunder motivates Hawks’ Trae Young to bring NBA Finals to Atlanta

Young may be pulling for the Thunder to win the finals, but he won’t be among the revelers in the crowd at the parade if they do.

“Like, All-Star Weekend, I went as a rookie,” he said. “I couldn’t go (to the game) on Sunday because I needed my first time to be when I experienced it. Like I can’t go to no parade in the city unless it’s for my first time. I love Thunder to death.

“Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander of the Thunder) was right next to me at All-Star Weekend. Our lockers were right next to each other. We were talking about our kids, things like that, about the city where he’s living, and I told him I’m hoping y’all win if it ain’t (the Hawks). But I ain’t gonna be in the parade, and all that. I’ll watch it and tune in, cheer from the sidelines.”

He returned to his hometown following the conclusion of the Hawks’ season in April and has focused on spending time with his family, as well as relaxing. He’s begun his offseason workouts as he gets ready for what’s to come when the regular season begins in October.

“For me, it’s a lot of maintenance on my body,” Young said. “Making sure, I’m durable and ready for the season, like I want to be. Like I start to get ready so I can be in the best shape I can. I get my legs strong and my body strong. You may not see me bulk up (before). You may this summer. But this summer is gonna be the best summer I’ve had. I already have planned on what I’m doing, so I’m ready for it.”

But before he completely turns his attention to his summer work, Young played ambassador at an event for Kendall-Jackson Wine, the league’s official wine partner on the eve of Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Thunder and Pacers.

Fifty floors above Oklahoma City in a fireside chat with ESPN Andscape’s Marc Spears, Young reflected on his hometown team’s contention for the franchise’s first championship following its move from Seattle to Oklahoma City. Young, who grew up watching the Thunder and has many memories of getting to the arena early to watch warm-ups, hasn’t been surprised by the city’s response to the finals coming to town.

“It’s gonna be a good finals for us (a long pause by Young) Thunder fans,” Young told Spears. “It’s gonna be fun to watch. Obviously, both teams are different. They both bring different tendencies. Obviously, Oklahoma City has been the best team all season. They’re so loaded. Not just the starting five, their bench is loaded. I feel like they have one of the best coaches in the league.

“I feel like they’re very well respected, and Indiana is the same way. They’re on a hot run. And it says something about a team, and it’s gonna take a lot out of them to cool the water off. So I feel like the Thunder, I mean, obviously are the better team. And it will be surprising. It’s not just everybody in the room, but everybody outside of this room if they lose. But yeah, Indiana has a chance.”

Young has a lot of love for his home state and hometown. And the feeling is mutual.

In November 2023, the city of Norman unveiled “Trae Young Drive” in front of an athletic center named after the four-time All-Star. Then in March, the University of Oklahoma hired Young as an assistant general manager for its men’s basketball program.

But even with Young’s ties to Oklahoma remaining strong, the city of Atlanta means a lot to him. Young called Atlanta his second home when asked about his legacy so far.

“It’s just home for me,” Young said. “But I’ll let other people describe my legacy. I don’t want to talk about what I’ve done there. … For me, I just go out there and play hard, and we went on one run, and we haven’t been back since. But hopefully we’re here playing the Thunder next year, and I’m not having this (event) here in OKC. So, we have this party there in Atlanta. I love Atlanta.”

Plus, Young has plenty of optimism about the future the Hawks.

“We had the No. 1 pick last year that made strides and almost won Rookie of the Year, got second,” Young said. “We have a lot of young, young, really good players. We have a great coach. We have a lot of stuff, and we have a big summer ahead, for sure.”