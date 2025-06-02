Pitts, 24, has underwhelmed as the highest drafted tight end in history (No. 4 overall). Since surpassing 1,000 yards as a rookie, he has accrued 1,625 yards combined over the past three seasons. Despite his lumbering 6-foot-6 presence, he’s recorded only 10 touchdowns in 61 games. He’s remained better in concept than actuality.

This is a pivotal season for the Florida product. He’s playing on his fifth-year option and will hit free agency in March. It has felt like this is trending toward a parting of ways, as is typically the case when a highly drafted player doesn’t find sustained success with his original team.

Naturally, Pitts has been the subject of trade speculation as a change-of-scenery candidate. ESPN recently reported that some teams feel the Falcons and Pitts would be open to a deal. It’s fair to wonder what value the Falcons would extract. Teams would need to make it worth their while, as swapping Pitts’ potential for a middling draft pick wouldn’t do much for a Falcons front office that needs immediate results.

As long as he’s here, the team will hope Pitts provides ascending young quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with another target. In three games with Penix to end last season, Pitts had seven catches (on 10 targets) for 66 yards and a touchdown.

There isn’t much beyond Pitts on the depth chart. Former Georgia Bulldog Charlie Woerner is the backup, making a bit over $3 million. The team also brought back Feleipe Franks as depth. Without Pitts’ perceived upside, the Falcons have one of the least talented tight end groups in the NFL.

They do, however, have two reliable wide receivers (Drake London and Darnell Mooney) and a strong rushing attack to lean on.

The Falcons’ mandatory minicamp begins next week.