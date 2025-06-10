Emory claimed the highest honors in Division III athletics when it was named the winner of the 2024-25 Learfield Directors’ Cup.

This is the first time the Eagles have won this award, which recognizes overall success of an athletic department. Emory has placed second three times previously. (2013, 2004, 2003).

“This is a significant achievement for Emory Athletics, one that could not have been done without the hard work and dedication displayed on a consistent basis from our coaches, student-athletes and support staff,” athletic director Keiko Price-Carter said in a news release. “I look forward to seeing us continue the success we showcased this season for years to come.”