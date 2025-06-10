Emory claimed the highest honors in Division III athletics when it was named the winner of the 2024-25 Learfield Directors’ Cup.
This is the first time the Eagles have won this award, which recognizes overall success of an athletic department. Emory has placed second three times previously. (2013, 2004, 2003).
“This is a significant achievement for Emory Athletics, one that could not have been done without the hard work and dedication displayed on a consistent basis from our coaches, student-athletes and support staff,” athletic director Keiko Price-Carter said in a news release. “I look forward to seeing us continue the success we showcased this season for years to come.”
The Directors’ Cup is decided by points awarded based on each institution’s finish in NCAA championships. Eighteen sports are counted in the final D-III standings, four of which must be men’s and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s basketball.
Emory’s top points-earning program was its national champion women’s golf team. To see a full breakdown, go to the Emory Athletics website.
The award was announced Tuesday afternoon in conjunction with the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Convention.
Grand Valley State University in Michigan was named the D-II winner, and Cumberlands in Kentucky was named the NAIA winner. The D-I winner will not be determined until track and field and baseball complete their championships.
