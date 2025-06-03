State Sports Report
Dream’s Allisha Gray named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Guard averaged 26.5 points in helping Atlanta to its best start since 2016.
Allisha Gray is the first Dream player to win WNBA player of the week since Rhyne Howard earned the honor in 2022. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

By AJC Sports
4 minutes ago

The Dream are off to a hot start this season, and with that comes some league-wide recognition.

Dream guard Allisha Gray was named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. This marks the first such honor for Gray in her career, which has included two All-Star selections and an Olympic gold medal.

She averaged 26.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists and shot 65.2% from the field and 62.5% on 3-pointers this season.

In winning the award, Gray helped the Dream to back-to-back road wins, including 25 points versus the Los Angeles Sparks, going 7-of-8 from the field and 9-of-9 on free throws, and she added six assists and five rebounds. Against the Seattle Storm, Gray posted a career-best 28 points and spurred the Dream to overcome a 17-point deficit.

At 5-2, the Dream is off to its best start since 2016, and Gray is the first Dream player to earn a player of the week honor since Rhyne Howard in 2022.

