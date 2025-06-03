Dream’s Allisha Gray named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

The Dream are off to a hot start this season, and with that comes some league-wide recognition.
Dream guard Allisha Gray was named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. This marks the first such honor for Gray in her career, which has included two All-Star selections and an Olympic gold medal.
She averaged 26.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists and shot 65.2% from the field and 62.5% on 3-pointers this season.
In winning the award, Gray helped the Dream to back-to-back road wins, including 25 points versus the Los Angeles Sparks, going 7-of-8 from the field and 9-of-9 on free throws, and she added six assists and five rebounds. Against the Seattle Storm, Gray posted a career-best 28 points and spurred the Dream to overcome a 17-point deficit.
At 5-2, the Dream is off to its best start since 2016, and Gray is the first Dream player to earn a player of the week honor since Rhyne Howard in 2022.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: TNS
Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.
Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.
Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store
Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.
Fulton officer fatally shoots man who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says
The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments