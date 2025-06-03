Dream’s Allisha Gray named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

She averaged 26.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists and shot 65.2% from the field and 62.5% on 3-pointers this season.

Explore Read more about the Dream

In winning the award, Gray helped the Dream to back-to-back road wins, including 25 points versus the Los Angeles Sparks, going 7-of-8 from the field and 9-of-9 on free throws, and she added six assists and five rebounds. Against the Seattle Storm, Gray posted a career-best 28 points and spurred the Dream to overcome a 17-point deficit.

At 5-2, the Dream is off to its best start since 2016, and Gray is the first Dream player to earn a player of the week honor since Rhyne Howard in 2022.