Allisha Gray scores 25 points to lead the Dream to an 88-82 win over the Sparks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 25 points and the Atlanta Dream withstood a fourth-quarter rally and beat the Los Angeles Sparks 88-82 on Tuesday night.
Kelsey Plum had six points and an assist in the Sparks' 14-3 run to open the fourth quarter and Atlanta, which led by 17 points with a minute remaining in the third, led 69-67 with five minutes left.
Three-pointers from Rhyne Howard and Gray helped Atlanta maintain a five-point lead, 79-74, with three minutes to go. Azura Stevens hit a 3-pointer for the Sparks to make it 81-77 with 59 seconds left, but Naz Hillmon's deep 3-pointer put Atlanta back up by seven. Gray added four free throws to close it out.
Howard had 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for Atlanta (4-2). Brionna Jones scored 13 points, Naz Hillmon 11 and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough 10.
Dearica Hamby had 28 points, eight assists, six rebounds and four steals for the Sparks (2-4). Plum finished with 27 points, five assists and four steals. Azura Stevens added 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Maya Caldwell's 3-pointer gave Atlanta a 16-15 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Dream added three 3-pointers to open the second period and went on to lead 40-31 at halftime.
The Sparks were as close as 51-45 midway through the third quarter after a three-point play by Plum, but Atlanta's next three possessions resulted in a layup and short jumper by Gray and a 3-pointer from Howard for a 58-45 advantage. Atlanta went on to lead 66-53 heading to the fourth quarter.
Atlanta played without Brittney Griner, who remains out with a knee injury.
Up next
Los Angeles heads to Las Vegas to face Plum's former team, the Aces, on Friday.
Atlanta visits Seattle on Friday. ___
Featured
Credit: AJC / AP
High-profile lawyers face lasting consequences of election fraud claims
The consequences of supporting President Donald Trump when he cried foul over the 2020 election are still being felt by several high-profile attorneys with Georgia ties.
Georgia Power bills have gone up. Now voters will choose who sets rates.
At long last, elections are resuming for Georgia's powerful board that sets electricity rates for customers. Early voting lasts from May 27 to June 13.
Homegrown tech firm sees new Beltline HQ as the ‘ultimate gathering place’
OneTrust, a homegrown tech company focused on data security and privacy, opened its 74,000-square-foot Beltline headquarters where it hopes the space will help woo top talent.