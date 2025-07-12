Braves Report: Tap the Rockies (please)

I tried, y’all.

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP

Colorado comes to town for a three-game set. And the Braves could sure use a sweep.

📺 How to watch: First pitch at 7:15 p.m. on FanDuel Sports and Peachtree TV. And, you know, at Truist Park.

As a reminder, Saturday’s game starts at 4:10 p.m. Sunday’s at 1:35 p.m.

⚾ Tonight’s starting pitchers: Bryce Elder (2-3, 4.08) vs. German Marquez (2-8, 7.00 ERA)

📝 The scouting report: Elder’s coming off his best start of the season: eight innings of shutout ball against the Giants. The bullpen quickly squandered it, but nevertheless.

More on Colorado below.

PUTTING THINGS IN CONTEXT

Credit: David Zalubowski/AP Credit: David Zalubowski/AP

How awful are the Colorado Rockies?

A recent story from the Denver Post started with this tongue-in-cheek gem: “If a team is going to be historically bad, it’s going to take negative contributions from everyone.”

And buddy, they’re getting them.

Thursday’s walk-off win against the Giants (which came courtesy of ex-Brave Orlando Arcia) marked just their 13th win of the season.

They’re on pace to lose 131 games or so.

That’s 10 more than last season’s Chicago White Sox, who set the record for Modern Era futility.

Uniquely rough stuff.

😬 Here’s what Patrick Saunders, longtime Rockies beat writer at the aforementioned Denver Post, had to say about it:

“I love history, so at least the Rockies’ rock-bottom season has a silver lining for this beat writer. Want to know about the 1899 Cleveland Spiders and their 20-134 record? I’ve got you covered.

“Sure, I would rather cover a winning team, but an adage in sports writing says that if you can’t cover a contender, then it’s better to cover a really bad team than a mediocre one.

“But it’s not easy to walk into a big-league clubhouse and ask players to explain their eighth consecutive loss. The Rockies are challenging last year’s Chicago White Sox (41-121) for the worst record in baseball’s Modern Era, but fortunately, the Rockies’ clubhouse is full of good guys.

“The Rockies are going through their seventh consecutive losing season and are headed toward their third straight 100-loss season. Fans are ticked off — especially at owner Dick Monfort — but at least they are paying attention.

“Plus, as the team hits rock bottom, long overdue changes are on the horizon. That will keep me busy.”

😬 Makes the Bravos’ 29-38 record seem a little less world-ending, eh?

DADS ROCK

With Father’s Day coming up Sunday, it’s nothing but my AJC colleagues waxing poetic about dads and sports. Lots of their memories are Braves- or baseball-related.

Pack the tissues.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: AJC File Credit: AJC File

A true family affair.

RIVAL WATCH

The Braves sit a half-game behind Washington for (a distant) third place in the National League East.

Let’s end today by checking in on the bad guys.

🚽 The Mets (45-24) lost ace Kodai Senga to a hamstring strain last night. They host the Rays this weekend before coming to Truist Park on Tuesday.

🔔 The Phillies (39-29) just took a series from the Cubs … after losing nine of their previous 10 games.

🪰 The Nationals (30-38) promoted “Bruce the Bat Dog” to Major League duty. Cute.

🎣 The Marlins (25-41) are enjoying a seemingly rejuvenated Sandy Alcantara. But that probably just means he’ll be traded soon.

