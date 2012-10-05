Braves Report: Fredi’s back

So, uh, how do we feel about this off-day development?

Firing the third base coach midseason is interesting enough, but bringing in Fredi Gonzalez to fill the spot? Pretty wild.

We’ll discuss more momentarily — then I’m interested in hearing your thoughts.

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP

The Diamondbacks, who are essentially having the same season as the Braves, are in town for three. Something’s gotta give!

📺 How to watch: First pitch at 7:15 p.m. on FanDuel Sports.

⚾ The pitching matchup: Spencer Strider (0-3, 4.50) vs. Zac Gallen (3-7, 5.54 ERA)

📝 The scouting report: The Braves put up three runs in five innings against Gallen last time around. He’s allowed at least five runs in two of his three subsequent starts.

Third baseman Austin Riley is 6-for-16 with three extra base hits against Gallen all-time.

OUT OF LEFT FIELD

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Making a coaching change in the middle of a season is unusual. General manager Alex Anthopoulos had never done it, in Atlanta or elsewhere.

Until Monday.

Matt Tuiasosopo is out as third base coach, sent off to serve as the organization’s minor-league infield coordinator. The reasoning is fair enough: a spate of overly aggressive sends that got guys thrown out at home.

The choice of replacement isn’t necessarily a bad one. But it sure came out of nowhere.

Anthopolous said making a change had “been on my mind for a little bit” but he wasn’t going to do it just for the sake of it.

Then Gonzalez’s name came up: “The reviews I’ve gotten, he’s as good of a third base coach as you’re gonna find. The opportunity to get someone like him in-season is rare. He wasn’t available in years past, and if he hadn’t been available, I can’t tell you that we would’ve made this move. Because it wasn’t just make it to make it. It had to be the right person and someone that could hit the ground running that we knew would be successful at it, and Fredi’s proven that at the big-league level for years.”

Gonzalez, of course, coached third base under Bobby Cox, then replaced him as Braves manager.

Then Gonzalez got fired and Brian Snitker replaced him.

So where has Fredi been since 2016?

📍 He coached third base for the Marlins through the 2019 season.

📍 Then he served as Baltimore’s bench coach through the 2024 season.

📍 After that? He coached at Ursinus College in Philadelphia and, according to the Athletic, worked as an umpire evaluator.

Which explains why he was available — but will his arrival make a difference for the Braves?

It’s certainly not the cure to all their ills. But, as we discussed yesterday, this team lives and dies in close ball games.

Perhaps more experienced guidance on the basepaths can help put a few more of those in the win column.

AILING OZUNA

Marcell Ozuna is hurt: A right “hip tear” of some sort that he’ll have to manage until the offseason, according to Anthopoulos.

“We’ve told him, ‘Look, at times, be careful — don’t try to run as fast as you can down to first base, be judicious on the basepaths and so on,’” the GM said.

That seemingly explains all the recent substitutions on the basepaths — but raises plenty of questions, too.

🤔 Chief among them: Why are we just now hearing about this? Is that why he’s taken so many walks this year? Why not rest him every now and then to solve the “get Drake Baldwin more at-bats” problem?

SILVER LININGS (SORT OF)

So … yesterday I asked readers to send me their bright spots of this otherwise unpleasant season. Perhaps unsurprisingly, most everybody used it as an opportunity to complain instead.

Mostly about Snitker and a perceived lack of energy (which I won’t judge you for).

But a few of y’all did stay on assignment.

Alex B. is choosing to focus on Ronald Acuña Jr.’s return and Michael Harris II’s defense. Mike in Marietta’s enjoying Acuña, too.

My favorite response, though?

This one from loyal reader Elaine: “I’ve been a Braves fan all my 76 years. Bright spot? I lived and cheered them on through the late ’70s and the ’80s. This team is not an ’80s group of perpetual losers — hope springs eternal …

Atta girl, Elaine. Find the silver lining.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Found this one while looking through old Gonzalez photos. So … why not?

BONUS LINK

Thought y’all might enjoy this (very nonpolitical) column from former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who writes about his looming retirement from coaching his sons’ baseball teams.

