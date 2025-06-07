After just 14 pitches, Craig Kimbrel’s return to the Braves is over.
The organization designated the nine-time All-Star for assignment Saturday ahead of its game with the Giants. Left-hander Austin Cox, who posted a 3.86 ERA in 19 minor league appearances, will take his place on the roster.
Kimbrel threw a scoreless inning in Friday night’s 5-4 loss, but manager Brian Snitker attributed part of his success to luck.
And Snitker has a point.
Kimbrel surrendered a leadoff single to Heliot Ramos, and Sean Murphy caught him trying to steal second.
The former closer then walked Jung Hoo but picked him off at first base before striking out Wilmer Flores to end the inning.
“He kind of lucked out of it a little bit,” Snitker said. “I’m glad he got through it. It was good to get him out there for the first time. So we’ll see.”
Kimbrel was expected to serve a late-inning role for the Braves, who have now lost eight-consecutive one-run games.
Instead, he finds himself in the history of a team still searching for answers.
Braves call up former closer Craig Kimbrel, according to report
The nine-time All-Star posted a 2.00 ERA with nine walks and 23 strikeouts in 18 Minor League appearances.
Spencer Strider struggles as Braves drop series opener to Diamondbacks
The Braves fell to the Diamondbacks 8-3.
Credit: Handout
Atlanta Beltline's driverless vehicle pilot program a go
12-month trial will bring autonomous shuttles to Westside Trail during World Cup.
5 disturbing stats about the Braves' struggles
If the Braves are going to turn this around, it needs to happen soon.
Federal cuts, rising costs force Georgia schools into hard financial choices
Georgia school systems are looking for places to trim their budgets as financial challenges loom. One superintendent warned they're “on a collision course to insolvency.”