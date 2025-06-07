After just 14 pitches, Craig Kimbrel’s return to the Braves is over.

The organization designated the nine-time All-Star for assignment Saturday ahead of its game with the Giants. Left-hander Austin Cox, who posted a 3.86 ERA in 19 minor league appearances, will take his place on the roster.

Kimbrel threw a scoreless inning in Friday night’s 5-4 loss, but manager Brian Snitker attributed part of his success to luck.