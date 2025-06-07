Atlanta Braves
Braves designate Craig Kimbrel for assignment after one scoreless outing

Left-hander Austin Cox will take his place on the roster.
Atlanta Braves pitcher Craig Kimbrel returned to the mound Friday, but was gone again before Saturday's game. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)

By Olivia Sayer
1 hour ago

After just 14 pitches, Craig Kimbrel’s return to the Braves is over.

The organization designated the nine-time All-Star for assignment Saturday ahead of its game with the Giants. Left-hander Austin Cox, who posted a 3.86 ERA in 19 minor league appearances, will take his place on the roster.

Kimbrel threw a scoreless inning in Friday night’s 5-4 loss, but manager Brian Snitker attributed part of his success to luck.

And Snitker has a point.

Kimbrel surrendered a leadoff single to Heliot Ramos, and Sean Murphy caught him trying to steal second.

The former closer then walked Jung Hoo but picked him off at first base before striking out Wilmer Flores to end the inning.

“He kind of lucked out of it a little bit,” Snitker said. “I’m glad he got through it. It was good to get him out there for the first time. So we’ll see.”

Kimbrel was expected to serve a late-inning role for the Braves, who have now lost eight-consecutive one-run games.

Instead, he finds himself in the history of a team still searching for answers.

About the Author

Olivia Sayer joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2025 as an intern on the sports beat. She is earning a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia with a minor in sport management and a sports media certificate. Olivia previously held the titles of digital and assistant sports editor at The Red & Black.

