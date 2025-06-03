It’s a new era for the track formerly known as Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The track, located in Hampton, was renamed EchoPark Speedway in a ceremony at the track on Tuesday. The facility has been a part of the NASCAR schedule since the track opened in 1960.
Speedway Motorsports, the longtime owner of the track, and EchoPark Automotive, a subsidiary of Sonic Automotive, reached a seven-year, multimillion-dollar agreement for the speedway to carry the EchoPark name, according to a press release from the speedway. NASCAR legend Bruton Smith is the founder of Speedway Motorsports and Sonic Automotive, both of which are led today by Smith’s sons.
At the beginning, the track was known as Atlanta International Raceway, and it was the site of the NASCAR Cup Series season finale from 1987-2000. One of the more famous races in track history occurred in 1992. That year in the finale, NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Richard Petty competed in his final race, NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Jeff Gordon made his first Cup Series start, and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Bill Elliott, who is from Dawsonville, won the race but still finished a close second in the Cup Series points standings.
Credit: Photo courtesy of EchoPark Speedway
Credit: Photo courtesy of EchoPark Speedway
This year, the track hosted the Ambetter Health 400 Cup Series race on Feb. 23, which was won by Christopher Bell. On June 28, EchoPark Speedway will host the Quaker State 400 Cup Series race.
Along with EchoPark Speedway, Speedway Motorsports owns and operates Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway.
Credit: Photo courtesy of EchoPark Speedway
Credit: Photo courtesy of EchoPark Speedway
About the Author
Keep Reading
Report: East Lake could lose status as exclusive Tour Championship host
Atlanta course became permanent site in 2004 and is only club to host the FedEx Cup championship.
Featured
Court orders Atlanta Police Foundation to release training center records
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick ordered all documents related to the training center be handed over within 30 days.
Surplus tax refunds of up to $500 are on their way to Georgia residents
Extra tax refunds should begin arriving for eligible Georgians as soon as this week.
County officers accused of corruption in third lawsuit alleging phony murder charges
A Floyd County man cleared of murder after more than 22 years in prison is suing the county and investigators he says set him up.