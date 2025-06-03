It’s a new era for the track formerly known as Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The track, located in Hampton, was renamed EchoPark Speedway in a ceremony at the track on Tuesday. The facility has been a part of the NASCAR schedule since the track opened in 1960.

Speedway Motorsports, the longtime owner of the track, and EchoPark Automotive, a subsidiary of Sonic Automotive, reached a seven-year, multimillion-dollar agreement for the speedway to carry the EchoPark name, according to a press release from the speedway. NASCAR legend Bruton Smith is the founder of Speedway Motorsports and Sonic Automotive, both of which are led today by Smith’s sons.