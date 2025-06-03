Breaking: A deal for WSB-TV? Atlanta News First owner interested in storied station.
State Sports Report
State Sports Report

Atlanta Motor Speedway renamed, becomes EchoPark Speedway

The facility has been a part of the NASCAR schedule since the track opened in 1960.
Atlanta Motor Speedway was renamed EchoPark Speedway in a ceremony at the track June 3, 2025. The speedway is Georgia's only NASCAR track and is located in Hampton. (Courtesy of EchoPark Speedway)

Credit: Photo courtesy of EchoPark Speedway

Credit: Photo courtesy of EchoPark Speedway

Atlanta Motor Speedway was renamed EchoPark Speedway in a ceremony at the track June 3, 2025. The speedway is Georgia's only NASCAR track and is located in Hampton. (Courtesy of EchoPark Speedway)
By AJC Sports
16 minutes ago

It’s a new era for the track formerly known as Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The track, located in Hampton, was renamed EchoPark Speedway in a ceremony at the track on Tuesday. The facility has been a part of the NASCAR schedule since the track opened in 1960.

Speedway Motorsports, the longtime owner of the track, and EchoPark Automotive, a subsidiary of Sonic Automotive, reached a seven-year, multimillion-dollar agreement for the speedway to carry the EchoPark name, according to a press release from the speedway. NASCAR legend Bruton Smith is the founder of Speedway Motorsports and Sonic Automotive, both of which are led today by Smith’s sons.

At the beginning, the track was known as Atlanta International Raceway, and it was the site of the NASCAR Cup Series season finale from 1987-2000. One of the more famous races in track history occurred in 1992. That year in the finale, NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Richard Petty competed in his final race, NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Jeff Gordon made his first Cup Series start, and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Bill Elliott, who is from Dawsonville, won the race but still finished a close second in the Cup Series points standings.

ExploreFlashback Photos: Atlanta race tracks and speedways
From left: Marcus Smith, president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports; David B. Smith, chairman and CEO of Sonic Automotive; Michael Waltrip, a former NASCAR driver who is a two-time Daytona 500 champion; and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. (Courtesy of EchoPark Speedway)

Credit: Photo courtesy of EchoPark Speedway

icon to expand image

Credit: Photo courtesy of EchoPark Speedway

This year, the track hosted the Ambetter Health 400 Cup Series race on Feb. 23, which was won by Christopher Bell. On June 28, EchoPark Speedway will host the Quaker State 400 Cup Series race.

Along with EchoPark Speedway, Speedway Motorsports owns and operates Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway.

Dignitaries and drivers discuss the newly named EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway) and added perks for the winner of this month's Quaker State 400 NASCAR Cup Series race, with the victor set to receive a “nearly new” EchoPark Chevy Silverado and a trailer equipped with an 85th Anniversary, Sturgis Motorcyle Rally Limited Edition Harley-Davidson motorcycle. From left to right: Kyle Petty, former Cup Series driver; Ross Chastain, current Cup Series driver; David B. Smith, chairman and CEO of Sonic Automotive; Christopher Bell, current Cup Series driver and winner of the Ambetter 400 race at AMS in February; and Brandon Hutchison, executive vice president and general manager of EchoPark Speedway. Sonic Automotive owns EchoPark Automotive. (Courtesy of EchoPark Speedway)

Credit: Photo courtesy of EchoPark Speedway

icon to expand image

Credit: Photo courtesy of EchoPark Speedway

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Bubba Wallace puts on his helmet before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

NASCAR's new $1M In-season Challenge starts with drivers focused more on winning races

Ryan Blaney races to first NASCAR Cup Series victory of the year at Nashville

Report: East Lake could lose status as exclusive Tour Championship host

Atlanta course became permanent site in 2004 and is only club to host the FedEx Cup championship.

The Latest

Allisha Gray is the first Dream player to win WNBA player of the week since Rhyne Howard earned the honor in 2022. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

Credit: AP

Dream’s Allisha Gray named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Dream guard Jordin Canada set for return to lineup Friday

Inside Dream’s stunning 17-point comeback in Seattle

Featured

Dave Wilkinson of the Atlanta Police Foundation addressed questions about the Public Safety Training Center facility, its location and the concerns of the community, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Court orders Atlanta Police Foundation to release training center records

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick ordered all documents related to the training center be handed over within 30 days.

Surplus tax refunds of up to $500 are on their way to Georgia residents

Extra tax refunds should begin arriving for eligible Georgians as soon as this week.

County officers accused of corruption in third lawsuit alleging phony murder charges

A Floyd County man cleared of murder after more than 22 years in prison is suing the county and investigators he says set him up.