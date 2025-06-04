Four Atlanta-based corporations were announced Wednesday as the first sponsors for Atlanta’s eight matches in next year’s FIFA World Cup: Cox Enterprises, Georgia-Pacific, Home Depot and Southern Co.
It is the first time in FIFA’s history that it has allowed host committees to secure local sponsors. Financial details of the sponsorships weren’t disclosed.
The sponsorships were announced during a broad presentation to detail how different entities within the city and state are preparing to host next year’s 48-team tournament.
Atlanta is scheduled to host matches June 15, 18, 21, 24 and 27, and July 1, 7 and 15 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
A fan festival is scheduled to be held during the tournament at Centennial Park. The volunteers headquarters will be at The Center.
Additionally, the Atlanta Sports Council announced it will partner with Atlanta-based Soccer in the Streets to build another mini-pitch at the Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station. The ASC also will work with the Boys & Girls Clubs on programming at 15 cities, from Blue Ridge to Valdosta.
“Proven time and time again, Atlanta is the premium sports city when hosting these big events,” Atlanta Sports Council President Dan Corso said.
Cox Enterprises also is the parent company of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Credit: AP
U.S. Soccer provides updates on training center
The facility in Fayetteville remains on schedule for an April 2026 completion date, two months before the World Cup.
