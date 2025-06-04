Four Atlanta-based corporations were announced Wednesday as the first sponsors for Atlanta’s eight matches in next year’s FIFA World Cup: Cox Enterprises, Georgia-Pacific, Home Depot and Southern Co.

It is the first time in FIFA’s history that it has allowed host committees to secure local sponsors. Financial details of the sponsorships weren’t disclosed.

The sponsorships were announced during a broad presentation to detail how different entities within the city and state are preparing to host next year’s 48-team tournament.