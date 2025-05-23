Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Who is your choice for a concert at Sanford Stadium?

Athletic director says Georgia is looking into hosting as soon as next spring.
The last time Sanford Stadium hosted a stand-alone concert occurred in 2013, when Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Jake Owen and Luke Bryan performed. (AJC 2013)
By
1 hour ago

In light of Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks telling his athletic board that he wants more concerts at Sanford Stadium, who would you like to see perform in that venue?

Brooks said his dream band for a show on the UGA campus is R.E.M., though everyone involved knows that Brooks’ dream is a long shot. If not R.E.M., then who would you choose?

Cast your vote below:

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

Aerial photo shows Sanford Stadium at the University of Georgia in Athens on June 11, 2021. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s AD wants a concert at Sanford Stadium as early as next spring

The last time Sanford Stadium hosted a stand-alone concert was in 2013, when Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Jake Owen and Luke Bryan performed.

