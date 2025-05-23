Who is your choice for a concert at Sanford Stadium?

In light of Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks telling his athletic board that he wants more concerts at Sanford Stadium, who would you like to see perform in that venue?
Brooks said his dream band for a show on the UGA campus is R.E.M., though everyone involved knows that Brooks’ dream is a long shot. If not R.E.M., then who would you choose?
Cast your vote below:
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Georgia’s AD wants a concert at Sanford Stadium as early as next spring
The last time Sanford Stadium hosted a stand-alone concert was in 2013, when Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Jake Owen and Luke Bryan performed.
Ari Lennox to perform at halftime of Dream-Fever game
The R&B artist, who performed at One MusicFest in October, recently released a new single “Soft Girl Era."
Dream matchup: Caitlin Clark brings WNBA fever to State Farm Arena
Brittney Griner and Atlanta to host Indiana on Thursday in downtown venue.
Featured
Trump grant rollbacks threaten $330M for metro Atlanta projects
The ambitious Stitch development and Northeast Beltline trail extension could suffer huge losses of federal funding.
‘How many more people have to die’: 2 pedestrians killed in 3 months on Peachtree
A second death along Peachtree Street has leaders urging Mayor Dickens to put more emphasis on safety in downtown Atlanta — and less on repaving roads for the FIFA World Cup.
Clyde flips vote to help House Republicans pass ‘big, beautiful bill’
Georgia Congressman Andrew Clyde was among several Republicans who voted in favor of the reconciliation bill after new language was added Wednesday.