Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Nation’s top tight end, a major Georgia target, commits to USC

He said in the past that the Bulldogs, given the way they develop tight ends, were always going to be a major contender.
Mark Bowman-Georgia recruiting-UGA recruiting

Credit: Jeff Sentell

Credit: Jeff Sentell

Five-star TE Mark Bowman shared the news of his decision on social media. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
By Jeff Sentell
1 hour ago

One of Georgia’s top targets announced his commitment to USC on Friday.

Five-star tight end Mark Bowman, out of Mater Dei High School in California, the No. 1 target in the 2026 class on DawgNation’s weekly “top targets” rankings, shared the news of his decision on social media on the heels of an official visit to Miami last weekend.

While the Trojans were heavily pursuing Bowman, it appeared that Texas was going to be the major rival for the Georgia Bulldogs in the recruiting battle.

ExploreGame times, TV announced for five Georgia games, including Tech

Georgia has one tight end committed for the 2026 class in four-star Michigan TE Lincoln Keyes, who committed to UGA just after the Tennessee game last fall and had been very much in Bowman’s ear about playing together in Athens.

Bowman was at UGA for each of the last two G-Days. He said in the past that the Bulldogs, given the way they develop tight ends, were always going to be a major contender.

Bowman was set to take his official visit to UGA on the weekend of June 13.

Bowman now becomes the 27th commitment in this class for the Trojans. He’s the second five-star pledge for USC this cycle.

Lincoln Riley’s program also has the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. Georgia currently has 10 commitments for its 2026 recruiting class.

Only time will tell if Bowman will be the rare early five-star commitment that sticks with the Trojans, which have established a pattern of enticing high-profile commitments with a strong financial package.

About the Author

Jeff Sentell covers UGA football and recruiting. He is a graduate of UGA's Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and has been a staff writer at news outlets in Alabama, Georgia and Virginia. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he was at The Birmingham News and AL.com. He was named the 2005 Georgia Press Association Sportswriter of the Year.

Follow Jeff Sentell on facebookFollow Jeff Sentell on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Colquitt County four-star running back Jae Lamar is one of the nation's top prospects in the Class of 2026. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

Credit: Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation

The six recruits who will set the tone for the rest of Georgia’s 2026 class

Georgia has locked down the anchor commitment in five-star quarterback Jared Curtis. Everything else to come will go toward amplifying him and the overall talents on offense.

Georgia football picks up commitment from 4-star in-state wide receiver

With the decision, the Bulldogs move up five spots to the nation’s No. 11 recruiting class on the 247Sports Team Composite ratings.

Former UGA star Jarvis Jones to coach alma mater, Carver-Columbus

Jarvis Jones was a two-time first-team All-SEC selection and SEC defensive player of the year at Georgia before being picked in the first round of the NFL draft

The Latest

Rain drops collect on a seat as the NCAA Regional game between Georgia and Binghamton is delayed Friday, because of inclement weather at Foley Field, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA baseball game against Binghamton delayed to mid-afternoon first pitch

Georgia baseball begins College World Series push against Binghamton

Game times, TV announced for five Georgia games, including Tech

Featured

Savannah Chrisley, daughter of former reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, speaks outside the Federal Prison Camp on May 28, 2025, in Pensacola, Fla. President Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were found guilty of defrauding banks out of $36 million and hiding millions in earnings to avoid paying taxes. (Dan Anderson/AP)

Credit: Dan Anderson/AP

Trump’s pardons may backfire, former federal prosecutors warn

The president's actions could erode faith in the justice system and deter federal investigators and prosecutors, Atlanta attorneys say.

A Georgia kid placed 3rd in national spelling bee. He hopes to return in 2026.

Georgia fifth grader Sarv Dharavane placed third in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the youngest participant to make the final round.

South Georgia mayor among those arrested, indicted for election interference

Prosecutors say Owens and the 2 election officials improperly blocked voters from casting ballots in a special election. Polling places were locked the morning of the vote.