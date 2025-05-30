Georgia has one tight end committed for the 2026 class in four-star Michigan TE Lincoln Keyes, who committed to UGA just after the Tennessee game last fall and had been very much in Bowman’s ear about playing together in Athens.

Bowman was at UGA for each of the last two G-Days. He said in the past that the Bulldogs, given the way they develop tight ends, were always going to be a major contender.

Bowman was set to take his official visit to UGA on the weekend of June 13.

Bowman now becomes the 27th commitment in this class for the Trojans. He’s the second five-star pledge for USC this cycle.

Lincoln Riley’s program also has the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. Georgia currently has 10 commitments for its 2026 recruiting class.

Only time will tell if Bowman will be the rare early five-star commitment that sticks with the Trojans, which have established a pattern of enticing high-profile commitments with a strong financial package.